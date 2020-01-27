Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Aline H. Hayes. View Sign Service Information Geesey- Ferguson Funeral Home - Crowley 301 N. Ave. F Crowley , LA 70526 (337)-783-3313 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for Mary Aline H. Hayes, 73, who died Monday, January 27, 2020 at 3:19 a.m. at Heart Hospital of Lafayette. Fr. Jason Vidrine, Pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Tuesday from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. A rosary will be recited Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. Mrs. Hayes was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, a devoted wife. Her life revolved around her family and friends. She was an amazing woman with a gentle soul, but above all she was devoted to her Catholic faith, the Blessed Virgin Mary and Jesus Christ. She was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, IHM pray and crochet society, the Altar Society. She attended adoration chapel regularly, the IHM rosary group and was a professor at Cursillo. Mrs. Hayes is survived by two daughters, Vikki Clark and her husband Tony of Crowley, Nicole Hayes and her wife Robin Deshotel of Crowley; nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis "Pap" Hayes; one daughter, Sonya T. Connolly; her parents, Floyd and Mary Myrtle Marceaux Lavergne. Pallbearers will be Tyler Clark, Grant Clark, Cody Hayes, Broc Hayes, Tony Doucet. Honorary pallbearer will be Trent Connolly.

