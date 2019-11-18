Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ann Burch Matte. View Sign Service Information Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-981-7098 Send Flowers Obituary

A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, November 19th, 2019, at 5:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Mary Ann Burch Matte, 60, who passed away Saturday, November 16th at her home in Duson. Visitation will be observed at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 19th from 2:00 pm until the time of service. Inurnment will follow at a later date. Sr. Pastor Reginald "Reggie" Hilts, of The Sanctuary of Worship in Rayne, will officiate. Mary Ann Burch Matte was born January 20, 1959, in Bogalusa and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. After high school graduation, Mary Ann worked for the local newspaper in Mandeville. She worked in home health care and assisted families during one of the most transitional times in their lives. Mary met the love of her life, Willie, in Mandeville and later married in Lafayette. She never met a stranger, was always open to help everyone she met and attended Family Life Church in Lafayette. Mary Ann liked to shop and rescue animals in her spare time and dearly loved her great-nieces and great-nephews. Most of all, she loved to spend time with her husband, family and friends and will be deeply missed. Mary Ann is survived by her beloved husband of many years filled with laughter and love, Willie Joseph Matte, Jr., of Duson; five siblings, her two brothers Miles Allen Finely and his wife Dot, of Pascagoula, MS and Jimmy Elton Burch, of Scott and her three sisters, JoAnn Varnado of Broussard, Dianne Bass of Mississippi and Janice Corkern of Livingston, LA, as well as numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Elton and Irene Braddock Burch. The family wishes to thank the staff of Hospice of Acadiana of Lafayette for the compassionate care given to Mary Ann and her family.

