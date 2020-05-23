Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Family Life Church for Mary Ann Guillotte, 82, who passed away peacefully on May 23, 2020. Todd Menard, Pastor of Family Life Church, will conduct the funeral services. Burial will take place in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery. Mary Ann was born to Lawrence and Marie Clements on January 22, 1938 in Charenton, Louisiana. She owned a daycare business for 20 years and put her heart and soul into loving each child that walked through her door. She truly had a gift when it came to children. Her happiest times were being around her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were the absolute joy of her life! Mary was a devout Christian and prayed for anyone and everyone every day of her life. She married Ronald J. Guillotte, the love of her life, on April 12, 1958. Both were such creative souls. They could build anything together, from patio awnings to birdhouses with their grandkids. They fully enjoyed life together. She will be missed dearly by all who were blessed to know her. Mary was a loving mother and is survived by her children, Mark Anthony Guillotte and Penni Christine Guillotte; her grandchildren, Courtney Lemoine, Brad Guillotte, Adam Guillotte and Andrew Guillotte; seven great-grandchildren; and her sister, Shyra Simoneaux. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald J. Guillotte; her parents, Lawrence and Marie Clements, and her sisters, Lois Latiolais Clements and Shelia Marie Clements. Visitation will be observed at Family Life Church, 2223 Dulles Drive, Lafayette, LA, on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Pallbearers will be Mark Anthony Guillotte, John Mark Trosclair, Lynn Lemoine, Brad Guillotte, Adam Guillotte and Andrew Guillotte. The family would like to thank her sitters, Camelot of Broussard, Amedysis Hospice and Dena Elbroody for the endless care and compassion they showed Mary Ann in her final days. Personal condolences may be sent to the Guillotte family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 23 to May 26, 2020.