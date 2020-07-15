Mary Ann Marcell, 72, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family in her home, on July 14, 2020 in Carencro, Louisiana. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020 in the Sunrise Chapel at Walters Funeral Home. Her son, Shawn Marcell, will be officiating the services. Interment will be in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery. Mary was survived by her husband, Glynn W. Marcell; her daughter, Janey Thibodeaux and her husband Douglas; five sons, Michael Marcell and his wife Amanda, Shane Marcell and his wife Tracy, Shawn Marcell and his wife Nichole, Easton Marcell and his wife April, and Timothy Marcell and his wife Lisa; 23 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; her two brothers, Larry Homan and Billy Homan; and her sister, Eva Sharon Bracci. She will also be remembered by her nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, George William Rairden and Lena Francis Spence; her stepfather, Rayford James "Slim" Homan; one sister, Linda Faye Kersey; and two brothers, Jimmy Homan and Jerry Homan. She was also preceded in death by her two loving aunts, Hazel Jane Spence and Mary Jane Spence Purvis. Mary was a native of Jena, Louisiana and graduated from Jena High School. She married her best friend and the love of her life, Glynn Wayne Marcell, on September 9, 1974. She retired after many years of working in insurance, and owning her own insurance agency. In her free time, she enjoyed playing cards with her family and friends, watching Lifetime movies, and spending time with her family. Pallbearers will be Timothy Marcell, Easton Marcell, Michael Marcell, Shane Marcell, Tyler Marcell, and Douglas Thibodeaux. View the obituary and sign the guestbook online at www.waltersfh.com.
