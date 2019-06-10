Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ann Schexnayder Fabacher. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4113 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at a 2:00 p.m. Liturgy of the Word in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Mary Ann Fabacher, age 74, the former Mary Ann Schexnayder, who passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019 at University Hospital and Clinic in Lafayette. Mary Ann was a native of Lafayette and spent her most memorable years in Bayou Benoit. She was employed with Don's Seafood and Steakhouse downtown and also with L.A. Fry. She loved her children and grandchildren very much. Her life was devoted to being a caregiver for those she loved. Survivors include four sons, Kevin Fabacher, Sr. and fiancée, Mitzi Lantier, Vaughan Fabacher, Edmond Fabacher, Jr., Glenn Fabacher; one daughter, Lynn Fabacher; seven grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; two brothers, Wilton Schexnayder and wife, Connie, Richard Schexnayder and wife, Kay; two sisters, Joan Trahan, Melissa Schexnayder; and many nieces, nephews, brothers-in law and sisters-in-law. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilfred Schexnayder and the former Rowena Landry; her husband, Edmond J. Fabacher, Sr.; one daughter, Cheryl Fabacher; two brothers, Alfred Schexnayder, Wilfred Schexnayder, Jr. and wife, Elaine; one sister, Dorothy S. Broussard and husband, Lionel; and one brother-in-law, Howard Trahan. A rosary will be prayed at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 8:30 a.m. until service time on Wednesday. Pallbearers will be Kevin Fabacher, Sr., Vaughan Fabacher, Edmond Fabacher, Jr., Glenn Fabacher, Wilton Schexnayder and Richard Schexnayder. View the obituary and guestbook online at Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at a 2:00 p.m. Liturgy of the Word in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Mary Ann Fabacher, age 74, the former Mary Ann Schexnayder, who passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019 at University Hospital and Clinic in Lafayette. Mary Ann was a native of Lafayette and spent her most memorable years in Bayou Benoit. She was employed with Don's Seafood and Steakhouse downtown and also with L.A. Fry. She loved her children and grandchildren very much. Her life was devoted to being a caregiver for those she loved. Survivors include four sons, Kevin Fabacher, Sr. and fiancée, Mitzi Lantier, Vaughan Fabacher, Edmond Fabacher, Jr., Glenn Fabacher; one daughter, Lynn Fabacher; seven grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; two brothers, Wilton Schexnayder and wife, Connie, Richard Schexnayder and wife, Kay; two sisters, Joan Trahan, Melissa Schexnayder; and many nieces, nephews, brothers-in law and sisters-in-law. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilfred Schexnayder and the former Rowena Landry; her husband, Edmond J. Fabacher, Sr.; one daughter, Cheryl Fabacher; two brothers, Alfred Schexnayder, Wilfred Schexnayder, Jr. and wife, Elaine; one sister, Dorothy S. Broussard and husband, Lionel; and one brother-in-law, Howard Trahan. A rosary will be prayed at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 8:30 a.m. until service time on Wednesday. Pallbearers will be Kevin Fabacher, Sr., Vaughan Fabacher, Edmond Fabacher, Jr., Glenn Fabacher, Wilton Schexnayder and Richard Schexnayder. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from June 10 to June 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close