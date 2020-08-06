1/1
Mary Anne Trahan Menou
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for Mary Anne Trahan Menou, 80, who died at home Thursday, August 6, 2020. Fr. Jason Vidrine pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church will be officiating for the services. Visitation begins Saturday from 8:00 am to 10:45 a.m. at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home in Crowley. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. She is survived by her husband of 12 years, Jules P. Menou, III; one sister, Helen Spell; five nieces Rachelle Lantz (Chester), Joetta Foret (Jeff), Nicole Spell, Lisa Trahan, and Cindy Meche; eleven great-nieces and nephews; her step son, Jules Menou, IV (Sue); two step-grandchildren, Stephanie Whitfield, and Philip Menou; and one step-great-grandchild, Landry Menou. Mrs. Menou is preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Angel Gaspard Trahan; one brother, Carlen Trahan, and two nephews Kevin and Scotty Trahan. Mary loved meeting new people and traveling as a young woman. The thing she loved most in life was spending time with her extended family. She will be dearly missed by all that loved her. Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Geesey- Ferguson Funeral Home - Crowley
301 N. Ave. F
Crowley, LA 70526
337-783-3313
