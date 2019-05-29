Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary C. Batiste. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4113 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 at a 12:00 p.m. Liturgy of the Word in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Mary C. Batiste, age 62, the former Mary Christine Broussard, who passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at her residence in Cecilia. Interment will be in Evangeline Memorial Gardens in Carencro. Ms. Batiste was a native of Lafayette and lived most of her life in Cecilia where she was a parishioner of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. She was employed with Guidry's Seafood in Henderson for seventeen years. She was a hardworking woman who loved spending time with her family, especially her grandkids, and enjoyed cooking for those she loved. Survivors include two daughters, Wilburnette "P-Shot" Broussard of Lafayette, Michelle Broussard and spouse, Adrienne Brown (also a caregiver), of Cecilia; eight grandchildren, Brian Broussard, Bryson Broussard, Sr., Vontelly Broussard, Hector Broussard, Jaelon Broussard, Damien Bernard, Chanisha Batiste and Nakizha Broussard; twelve great-grandchildren; her very, very close friend and caregiver, Leroy Williams of Cecilia; three brothers, Wilson J. Breaux Sr., Wilbert Breaux, Paul Breaux Jr.; and three sisters, Rose A. Breaux, Linda Bernard and Georgina F. Lawrence; one aunt, Iletha Broussard; and two sisters-in-law, Odelia Breaux and Dorothy Breaux. She loved each and every one of her nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews and also a special goodbye to her niece, best friend, and PNC in crime, Dorothy Calais. She was preceded in death by her parents, David Broussard and Agnes Felix Breaux; her husband, James Batiste; one daughter, Angie Portalis; one grandchild, Bless Bella Broussard; two brothers, James David Broussard, Willie Breaux; and four sisters, Lilly Mae Calais, Josie Mae Zenon, Dorothy Mae Reubin and Annabelle Broussard. A rosary will be prayed at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 8:00 a.m. Saturday until service time on Saturday. Pallbearers will be Bryson Broussard Sr., Hector Broussard, Damien Bernard, Jaelon Broussard, Christopher Breaux and Wendell Bernard. Honorary pallbearers will be Tyrone Felix, Wilson Breaux Jr., Lewis Breaux, Curley Calais, Melvin Broussard, Dee'Drick Lawrence, Paul Breaux Jr., Wilbert Breaux, Wilson Breaux Sr., and Lee Allen Gary. The family would like to extend a special thanks to everyone who would have loved to visit but could not, for the overwhelming amount of support, phone calls and prayers. The family would also like to send their deepest appreciation to Hospice of Acadiana for their excellent care and compassion during illness. View the obituary and guestbook online at Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 at a 12:00 p.m. Liturgy of the Word in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Mary C. Batiste, age 62, the former Mary Christine Broussard, who passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at her residence in Cecilia. Interment will be in Evangeline Memorial Gardens in Carencro. Ms. Batiste was a native of Lafayette and lived most of her life in Cecilia where she was a parishioner of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. She was employed with Guidry's Seafood in Henderson for seventeen years. She was a hardworking woman who loved spending time with her family, especially her grandkids, and enjoyed cooking for those she loved. Survivors include two daughters, Wilburnette "P-Shot" Broussard of Lafayette, Michelle Broussard and spouse, Adrienne Brown (also a caregiver), of Cecilia; eight grandchildren, Brian Broussard, Bryson Broussard, Sr., Vontelly Broussard, Hector Broussard, Jaelon Broussard, Damien Bernard, Chanisha Batiste and Nakizha Broussard; twelve great-grandchildren; her very, very close friend and caregiver, Leroy Williams of Cecilia; three brothers, Wilson J. Breaux Sr., Wilbert Breaux, Paul Breaux Jr.; and three sisters, Rose A. Breaux, Linda Bernard and Georgina F. Lawrence; one aunt, Iletha Broussard; and two sisters-in-law, Odelia Breaux and Dorothy Breaux. She loved each and every one of her nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews and also a special goodbye to her niece, best friend, and PNC in crime, Dorothy Calais. She was preceded in death by her parents, David Broussard and Agnes Felix Breaux; her husband, James Batiste; one daughter, Angie Portalis; one grandchild, Bless Bella Broussard; two brothers, James David Broussard, Willie Breaux; and four sisters, Lilly Mae Calais, Josie Mae Zenon, Dorothy Mae Reubin and Annabelle Broussard. A rosary will be prayed at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 8:00 a.m. Saturday until service time on Saturday. Pallbearers will be Bryson Broussard Sr., Hector Broussard, Damien Bernard, Jaelon Broussard, Christopher Breaux and Wendell Bernard. Honorary pallbearers will be Tyrone Felix, Wilson Breaux Jr., Lewis Breaux, Curley Calais, Melvin Broussard, Dee'Drick Lawrence, Paul Breaux Jr., Wilbert Breaux, Wilson Breaux Sr., and Lee Allen Gary. The family would like to extend a special thanks to everyone who would have loved to visit but could not, for the overwhelming amount of support, phone calls and prayers. The family would also like to send their deepest appreciation to Hospice of Acadiana for their excellent care and compassion during illness. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 29 to June 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close