Memorial services celebrating the life of Mary Dufour Gremillion, 61, will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Holy Cross Church, 415 Robley Drive, Lafayette, LA. The family will receive visitors beginning at 12:00 PM until time of service at 1:00 PM. Following the service, a Celebration of Life will be held at Tim & Tia's, 201 Settlers Trace, Suite 3011, River Ranch, Lafayette, LA from 2 PM until 5 PM. Mary D. Gremillion was born on July 3, 1957 in Southern California to the late Ernest Dufour and Beatrice Mouton Dufour. She moved to Louisiana with her parents as a young adult. Surrounded by loved ones, Mary passed away on May 14th after a brief illness. For most of her career, Mary worked doing computer software support in the medical field until she retired. Anyone who knew Mary and Jimmy were aware of their love for a fun life as well as their love for each other. While they shared only 4 ½ years together, they experienced enough adventures to fill a lifetime. In that short time, their many travels took them throughout the USA, Europe and the Caribbean. She loved spending time at their Florida beach condo where she learned to scuba dive as well as in the mountains of Colorado where she loved to hike and bike and most recently learned to ski. With such an active life, she still found time to work out regularly and eat healthy. In addition to enjoying time with her two grandkids, Mary was also the primary caregiver to her 89-year-old mother. Mary's zest for life and positive attitude always left a lasting impression on everyone she met. Mary is survived by her loving husband James E. (Jimmy) Gremillion; mother Beatrice Dufour; son Jeremy Williams and wife Brandi; grandchildren Jansyn Williams, Makenzi Williams, great grandchild Jadd Williams; brothers Michael & Chris Dufour; sister Patricia Mantow and a special niece whom she loved dearly, Mary Beth Mantow. She is preceded in death by her father, Ernest Dufour. Memorial contributions in Mary's name can be sent to: www.cancer.org ; Foundation Fighting Blindness, www.fightblindness.org.

