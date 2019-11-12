Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Elgine S. Broussard. View Sign Service Information Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette 1011 Bertrand Drive Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-235-9449 Visitation 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM Our Lady of Perpetual Help 12995 LA Hwy 699, Maurice , LA View Map Rosary 11:00 AM Our Lady of Perpetual Help 12995 LA Hwy 699, Maurice , LA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 2:00 PM Our Lady of Perpetual Help Leroy , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 2:00 PM for a Mass of Christian burial at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Leroy, Louisiana honoring the life of Mary Elgine Savoy Broussard, 85, who died Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. She will be laid to rest at the Leroy Cemetery with Father Jonathan Janise officiating the services. Mrs. Broussard was a long-time business owner of Ceramic Cottage in Abbeville, Louisiana. She was an active member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Leroy; serving as lay minister and sacristan for many years. She was also a member of the Lady's Altar Society. She lived with her husband in Leroy. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, John Wesley Broussard. Four daughters Donna Veselka and her husband James of Maurice, Cindy Comeaux and her husband Larry of Lafayette, Carolyn Romero and her husband Karl of Maurice, Patricia Thibodeaux and her husband Ralph of Maurice, and one son Kenneth Broussard and his wife Jill of Maurice; one sister Deanna Ratliff and her husband Howard of Lafayette; fourteen grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Edvard Savoy and the former Lela Pomea; one daughter Catherine Walker; two sisters Gertie Suire and Hilda Hebert; and one brother Lolan Savoy. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Our Lady of Perpetual Help – 12995 LA Hwy 699, Maurice, LA, 70555 Friday from 9:00 AM until the time of services at 2:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 11:00 AM. Pall bearers will be her grandsons Gary Veselka, Jason Walker, Timmy Comeaux, Lance Romero, Nicholas Romero, Tyler Broussard, Brooks Thibodeaux, and Braxton Broussard. Readers for the services include niece Rebecca Faulk and granddaughter Nicole Comeaux Zaunbrecher. In Lieu of flowers the Broussard family requests that donations would be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Leroy, Louisiana. All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Delhomme Funeral Home of Maurice, LA. Condolences may be sent to the Broussard family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2019

