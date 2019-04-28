Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ella Smith Hebert. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at a 1:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Mary Ella Hebert, age 79, the former Mary Ella Smith, who passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Magnolia Estates Nursing Home in Lafayette. Interment will be in Evangeline Memorial Gardens in Carencro. The Rev. Gary Schexnayder will officiate at the services. Musical selections will be provided by Charlotte Jagneaux, accompanied by Phyllis Simar on the organ. The songs will be Just A Closer Walk With Thee, Precious Lord, Take My Hand, Amazing Grace, Ave Maria, and How Great Thou Art. Mrs. Hebert was a native and lifelong resident of Carencro, where she was a parishioner of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church in Carencro. She was a great cook and loved growing vegetables and working in her yard. Mary was a loving mother, wife and was the best mother-in-law and granny. Survivors include one son, Rusty Smith and his wife, Kathy, of Duson; two grandchildren, Aaron J. Smith and Reid M. Smith; one great grandchild, Remy M. Smith; two godchildren, Angela Smith and Dwayne Smith; two brothers, Mancil Smith and his wife, Elsie, of Opelousas and Richard Smith and his wife, Becky, of Carencro; one sister, Mary Grace Tauzin of Carencro; two sisters-in-law, Nellie Prejean and her husband, Norris, of Breaux Bridge and Lelia Smith of Lafayette; and one aunt, Bernice Camaro of Vinton. She was preceded in death by her loving husband. Jerry Hebert; her parents, Wilfred Smith and the former, Louise Quebedeaux; and three brothers, Patrick Smith, Shelton Smith and Rudy Smith. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Monday in the funeral home by Mary Grace Tauzin and Elsie Smith. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Monday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Tuesday. Pallbearers will be Richard Smith, Mancil Smith, Rusty Smith, Dwayne Smith, Reid Smith and Shane Smith. Honorary pallbearer will be Aaron J. Smith.

