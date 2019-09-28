Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Elsie Lee Bruno. View Sign Service Information Kinchen Funeral Home, Inc. - Lafayette 1011 N St Antoine St Lafayette , LA 70501 (337)-235-1193 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral Services for Ms. Mary Elsie Lee Bruno will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 11:00 at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church. Interment will be in the church cemetery, Msgr. Ronald Broussard officiating. A native of Carencro, LA Ms. Bruno entered into eternal rest on September 21, 2019 at Evangeline Oaks Guest House in Carencro, LA. Ms. Bruno is survived by her sister, Ms. Joyce B. Landry of Carencro, LA; brother-in-law, Joseph Carmouche of Carencro, LA; godson, Dwayne Fontenot of Baton Rouge, LA; two devoted great nieces who took care of her until she departed this life, Beateta (Beebie) Bell and Fritella Thomas both of Carencro, LA; her puppy, Sophia and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clementine and Joseph Octave Bruno, Sr.; sisters, Clemence (Eunice) Carter, Enola B. Carmouche and Georgiana B. Fernell; brothers, Joseph Octave (Rita) Bruno, Jr., Emile (Verna) Bruno, Adam "Gen" Bruno, Antoine (Theresa) Bruno, Wilbert (Velma) Bruno and Russell Bruno; maternal grandparents, Morris and Emmatile Jefferson Bonnet; paternal grandmother, Mary Melancon; longtime companion, James "Peter" Faulk and god-daughter, Mona Bernard. Visitation begins Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Kinchen Funeral Home beginning at

4 PM until 8 PM and resumes on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 7 AM until time of service at Assumption Catholic Church. A rosary will be recited at 6:00 PM on Sunday evening. Kinchen Funeral Home of Lafayette, LA is in charge of arrangements. "Well done my good and faithful servant" Matthew 25:21.

