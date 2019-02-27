Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mary Esther Brown Scheps, 99, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019, at her residence in Lafayette. Mary was born December 22, 1919, in Merryville, Louisiana. She graduated from Ouachita Parish High School in Monroe in 1936 and went on to attend LSU, obtaining a BS. She was accepted as a first-year student at LSU Medical School in New Orleans in 1946, but by this time had married and started a family and chose to withdraw. Mary spent most of her adult life in New Orleans where her husband, Clarence Scheps, was affiliated with Tulane University. In 1990, when he retired from Tulane, they moved to Lafayette. Mary was an enthusiastic member of her community, both in New Orleans and Lafayette. She was a member of Lafayette First United Methodist Church and PEO, and for several years volunteered at Lafayette General Hospital. Interested in environmental issues, she was one of the first to have solar panels installed on the roof of her house in Bendel Gardens, and was visited often by interested environmental pioneers. Also, she lobbied successfully for traffic control improvements near the entrance to Bendel Gardens and Lafayette General Hospital. She enjoyed tennis and bicycle riding in her younger days and was an avid student of science. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and friends. Mary is survived by her sons, Edward Benjamin Scheps and his wife, Judy Sylvester Scheps of Lafayette and Philip Brown Scheps and his wife, Mary Duncan Scheps of Houston; her grandsons, Randall Duncan Scheps of Hunting Valley, OH and Philip Swain Scheps of Portland, OR; her granddaughters, Susannah Scheps Brown of Houston and Mary Scheps Scott of Jacksonville, FL; her great-grandchildren, Anne Parent, Adam Scheps, Ben Scheps, Kathleen Brown, Robert Brown, Augustus Brown, Otto Scheps and Elizabeth Mary Scheps. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years, Clarence Scheps and her parents, Edward Jewett Brown and Abbie Louise Marston Brown. The family wishes to thank the physicians at Lafayette General Hospital and Hospice of Acadiana for the compassionate care given to Mary and her family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mary's name to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston Street, Suite 200, Lafayette, LA, 70506, 337-232-1234, www.hospiceacadiana.com or First United Methodist Church, 703 Lee Avenue, Lafayette, LA, 70501.

