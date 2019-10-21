Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Evelyn Clement. View Sign Service Information Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-981-7098 Send Flowers Obituary

A Funeral Service will be celebrated Thursday, October 24, 2019, at 1:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Mary Evelyn Clement, 72, who passed away Friday, October 18th, at her residence in Lafayette. Visitation will be observed on Wednesday, October 23rd, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm and resumes Thursday, October 24th, at 10:00 am until the time of service, at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home. A rosary will be recited Wednesday, October 23rd, at 6:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery. Father Bryce Sibley, Pastor of Our Lady of Wisdom Catholic Church on the UL Campus, will officiate. Born and raised in Sulphur, Mary moved to Lafayette when she married her husband, Terry, 51 years ago. While raising her two children she enjoyed working as a substitute teacher at Our Lady of Fatima and coaching her daughter's softball teams at SLYSI. After her children were older, she returned to school and earned a degree in education. She taught at Breaux Bridge Elementary until she retired early to care for her first grandchild. She was dedicated to her family, especially her grandchildren, and enjoyed sewing and arts and crafts. Mary is survived by her beloved husband, Terry James Clement, Sr. of Lafayette; her mother, Dorothy Mae Corbello Casanova of Sulphur; one son, Terry J. Clement, Jr. and his wife, Stacy; one daughter, Jessica N. Clement; one granddaughter, Alex Clement and two grandsons, Henry and Hugh Clement all of Lafayette; her sister, Chris Fontenot; her brother, James Stine and numerous dear friends. She was preceded in death by her father, John Lewis Lyons; her brother, John L. Lyons, Jr.; her maternal grandparents, Edgar and Evelyn Corbello; her stepfather, Leonard Casanova and one niece, Kim Lyons. Pallbearers will be Alex Clement, Jason Caldwell, Philip Pratt, Jim Underwood, J.P. Underwood and David Hogan. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Oct. 21 to Oct. 24, 2019

