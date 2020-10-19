Sr. Mary Fatima (Catherine) Robichaux, MSC was born October 1, 1930 in Houma, Louisiana. She died at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Nursing Home in Opelousas, Louisiana on October 17, 2020 at 6:30 pm. Sr. Mary Fatima was preceded in death by her father, Bennie Robichaux, and her mother, Mary Irene Michel Robichaux; her brothers, Bernard and Joyal Robichaux; and her sisters: Marian Robichaux Rhodes, Edna Marie Robichaux Ball, and Bernadine Robichaux Tooley. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. All her loved ones, near and far, will miss her special presence in their lives. Sister entered the Marianites of Holy Cross on September 8, 1948 and pronounced her perpetual vows on August 12, 1953. She received her degree in education from Holy Angels Academy in New Orleans, a license in Practical Nursing, and a Masters in Religious Education from St. Thomas University, Houston, Texas. She was involved in elementary education at several schools in the New Orleans area including: Holy Name of Mary, Holy Angels, Saints Peter & Paul; as well as, in Franklin, Houma, Ville Platte, Arnaudville, Lake Charles and Port Allen. She served as a nurse in the infirmary for the elderly sisters and also as a member of the formation team at Our Lady of Holy Cross provincial house in New Orleans. Following her religious education degree, she served in parish ministry and religious education in Gibson and Morgan City, Louisiana and then served on the pastoral care staff at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Nursing Home. Health issues caused her to become a resident of the nursing home on November 29, 2017. However, as a resident, she continued to be involved in pastoral care as a loving and attentive presence to all those around her. Sister Fatima was passionate in her service to the Lord whether in the classroom, infirmary, religious formation and education, or pastoral care in the nursing home. In all these various settings, she faithfully and consistently lived one of her favorite scripture passages: "Do not store up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moth and decay destroy, and thieves break in and steal. Rather store up treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor decay destroys, nor thieves break in and steal. For where your treasure is, there also will your heart be." (Matthew 6:19-21). Because of the sacred treasure held in her heart, she was able to accept and thrive in the midst of life's challenges. This was so very evident following a stroke which left her paralyzed on her dominant right side. With hard work and the assistance of the therapy and nursing departments at the nursing home, she was able to train and educate her left side to assist in her own care. Throughout this time, she never expressed any sentiments of self-pity or questioned why this had happened to her. In fact, she lived joyously, gratefully, and peacefully to the end of her life. Whenever asked how she was doing, she consistently and sincerely responded with a smile that lit up her blue eyes: "I am fine!" She was indeed a profound witness of a faith-filled woman accepting both the joys and difficulties of life with a heart filled with treasures not of this world! As our sister, friend, relative, teacher – she has shown us all a sacred path and beckons us to follow. Thank you, Sr. Fatima/Aunt Catherine! Please pray that we may follow your example. We will certainly miss you! To celebrate her life, a wake will be held at Sibille's Funeral Home in Opelousas on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 9:00 am – 10:30 am followed by the funeral prayer service at Sibille's funeral home. She will then be buried in St. Landry Cemetery in Opelousas. In lieu of flowers, the Marianites of Holy Cross request that memorial donations be made to the Marianites of Holy Cross at our Congregational Center – 21388 Smith Road, Covington, Louisiana, 70435.

