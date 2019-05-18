Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Helen Hundley. View Sign Service Information Geesey- Ferguson Funeral Home - Crowley 301 N. Ave. F Crowley , LA 70526 (337)-783-3313 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, May 20, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Mowata for Mary Helen Hundley, 21, who died Friday, May 17, 2019 at 3:15 p.m. at Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette. Mary Helen was an adorer at St. Lawrence Catholic Church Adoration Chapel, she was a faith filled young woman who was very devoted to her Catholic faith. She loved children and was a favorite Nanny among many children and parents in her community and worked 6 years alongside her family at Mo'Crawfish~N~Mowata. She is a 2016 graduate of Notre Dame High School of Acadia Parish, a gifted athlete who played softball, volleyball, basketball and swimming. A 2019 graduate of LSUE with a Degree in business. She was so loved by all her family members and countless friends and an amazing role model to so many people especially her little sister. Fr. Andrew Schumacher, Parochial Vicar at St. John's Cathedral, will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Sunday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Monday from 8 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. A rosary will be recited Sunday at 6:00 p.m. Burial will be in St. Lawrence Catholic Cemetery. Mary Helen is survived by her parents, Michael and Katherine John Hundley of Mowata; one sister, Anne Katherine Hundley; 6 brothers, Michael Charles Hundley, Jr. and his wife Brooke, John Edward Hundley, Jack Thomas Hundley and his wife Cadie, Cecillius Joseph "C. J." Hundley, II, Christian Joseph Hundley and Paul Albert Hundley all of Mowata; godchild and niece, Eleanor Brooke Hundley; nephew, David Michael Hundley; her maternal grandmother, Rose Marie Olinger John of Crowley; her best friend, Nicholas Roy Hanks of Crowley and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Rep. John N. John, Jr.; paternal grandparents, C. J. and Annie Hensgens Hundley. Pallbearers will be Michael Charles Hundley, Jr., John Edward Hundley, Jack Thomas Hundley, Cecillius Joseph "C. J." Hundley, II, Christian Joseph Hundley, Paul Albert Hundley and Nicholas Roy Hanks. Words of comfort may be sent to the family at A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, May 20, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Mowata for Mary Helen Hundley, 21, who died Friday, May 17, 2019 at 3:15 p.m. at Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette. Mary Helen was an adorer at St. Lawrence Catholic Church Adoration Chapel, she was a faith filled young woman who was very devoted to her Catholic faith. She loved children and was a favorite Nanny among many children and parents in her community and worked 6 years alongside her family at Mo'Crawfish~N~Mowata. She is a 2016 graduate of Notre Dame High School of Acadia Parish, a gifted athlete who played softball, volleyball, basketball and swimming. A 2019 graduate of LSUE with a Degree in business. She was so loved by all her family members and countless friends and an amazing role model to so many people especially her little sister. Fr. Andrew Schumacher, Parochial Vicar at St. John's Cathedral, will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Sunday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Monday from 8 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. A rosary will be recited Sunday at 6:00 p.m. Burial will be in St. Lawrence Catholic Cemetery. Mary Helen is survived by her parents, Michael and Katherine John Hundley of Mowata; one sister, Anne Katherine Hundley; 6 brothers, Michael Charles Hundley, Jr. and his wife Brooke, John Edward Hundley, Jack Thomas Hundley and his wife Cadie, Cecillius Joseph "C. J." Hundley, II, Christian Joseph Hundley and Paul Albert Hundley all of Mowata; godchild and niece, Eleanor Brooke Hundley; nephew, David Michael Hundley; her maternal grandmother, Rose Marie Olinger John of Crowley; her best friend, Nicholas Roy Hanks of Crowley and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Rep. John N. John, Jr.; paternal grandparents, C. J. and Annie Hensgens Hundley. Pallbearers will be Michael Charles Hundley, Jr., John Edward Hundley, Jack Thomas Hundley, Cecillius Joseph "C. J." Hundley, II, Christian Joseph Hundley, Paul Albert Hundley and Nicholas Roy Hanks. Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-Ferguson.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 North Avenue F, Crowley, LA 70526, 337-783-3313. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 18 to May 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close