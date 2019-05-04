Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Helen Prejean. View Sign Service Information Kinchen Funeral Home, Inc. - Lafayette 1011 N St Antoine St Lafayette , LA 70501 (337)-235-1193 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral Service were held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 1:00PM at Philadelphia Christian Church in Lafayette for Mrs. Mary Helen Prejean who passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019. Mary Helen Prejean was born on December 16, 1939 to the late Albert Willis Sr., and Theresa Fontenette of Lafayette, LA. Mary Helen married the love of her life; Joseph Dallas Prejean Sr., of Scott, LA. Helen leaves to cherish three daughters, Priscilla Jamie, Thelma (Jerry) Sergeant, and Shelia Prejean all of Lafayette, LA; two sons, Dallas Prejean Jr., and Calvin James (Tafarrah) Prejean of Lafayette, LA; a granddaughter she raised as her daughter, Felicia Alexander (Brandon) Parsons of Lake Charles, LA; sisters, Mary Ann Ward, Josephine Sonnier, Theresa Richard, Elsie (Wallace) James, Earline Sonnier of Lafayette, LA; brothers, Murphy (Bonnie) Willis of Detroit, MI, and Roland Willis of Lafayette, LA; three half-sisters, Martha Langford, Georgia Foggie and Edna Smith all of San Francisco, CA; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relative and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband: Joseph Dallas Prejean Sr.; her parents, Albert Willis Jr. and Theresa Willis; three children, Wanda Gobert, Larry Prejean, Troy Prejean; father-mother-in-law: Verna Mae and Lennis Prejean; sister, Linda Alexander, Elaine and Mary Lois Willis; four brothers, Albert Willis Sr., Paul Willis Sr., Kenneth Willis Sr., and Russell Willis Sr.; stepfather: Alphonse Fontenette and stepmother: Bussie Willis. Helen was educated in the Lafayette Parish School System. She was a housewife for over 35 years. She enjoyed going to the garage sales with her sisters; especially Maryann, her road dog. I remember as a child seeing those two on Saturday morning hit the road, not even a hurricane could have stopped them. I would listen to them on the phone on Friday, "Now Jobb be ready because Bertha, Susie and Elsie are going to be on the road early." She also enjoyed playing cards with family, taking care of her plants and being recognized as the life of the party! She was a great listener. Anyone could go and talk to her about anything. You could trust that what was said stayed between you and her, however, a little cash was always good to seal the deal. She was a good friend and a great person to many, but what we want to recognize her for most of all, is the exceptional mother/grandmother she was. Visitation was held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Kinchen Funeral Home in Lafayette form the hours of 9:00AM until time of service at 1:00PM. Kinchen Funeral Home Inc., 1011 North Saint Antoine Street, Lafayette LA 70501 is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 4 to May 5, 2019

