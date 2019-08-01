Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in Crossfire Tabernacle in Rosedale for Mary Trigg, age 82, the former Mary Mae Henson, who passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Evangeline Oaks Guest House in Carencro. Interment will be in Rosedale Cemetery. Pastor Troy Romig of Crossfire Tabernacle will officiate at the services. Ms. Trigg was born in Grand River on a house boat but lived most of her life in Maringouin. She was a member of Crossfire Tabernacle in Rosedale. Survivors include one son, Bradley Bellot and his wife, Benita, of Lafayette; one granddaughter, Bridget Hargrave and her husband, Travis; three great grandchildren, Ayden Hargrave, Emma Hargrave and Anna Hargrave; and two sisters, Lucy Griffin of Gross Tete and Shirley Henson of Rosedale. She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel Henson and the former Mandy Taylor; her first husband, Edward Bellot; her second husband, William Trigg; two grandchildren, Brian Bellot and Bradley Bellot, II; and three brothers, Nolan Henson, William Henson and Donald Lee Henson. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Crossfire Tabernacle (76580 Rosedale Rd., Rosedale, LA 70757) from 10:00 a.m. Saturday until service time on Saturday. Pallbearers will be Bradley Bellot, Travis Hargrave, Ayden Hargrave and Todd Romig. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2019