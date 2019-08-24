Memorial Services will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 6:00 PM in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille for Mary J. Krieg, 63, who died on Friday, August 23, 2019 at The Carpenter House of St. Joseph Hospice in Lafayette. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Family and Friends will officiate the Memorial services. Survivors include one son, Robert Krieg; her mother, Mildred P. Richard; two sisters, Jeannie K. Eastin and Christy K. Guerra; one grandson, William Anthony Krieg; one Granddaughter, Savannah Krieg; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert (Bob) Krieg; and one sister, Rita Ann Krieg Vega. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. A Rosary will be prayed by Annette Richard on Wednesday at 5:30 PM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made in Ms. Krieg's name to the American Lung , P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Krieg family to the nurses, staff and doctors of The Carpenter House of St. Joseph Hospice, for their kindness, compassion and loving care given to Ms. Krieg and her family during their time of need. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com. Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Aug. 24 to Aug. 28, 2019