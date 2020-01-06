Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Jane Guillory Scherer. View Sign Service Information Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home 2845 S Union Street Opelousas , LA 70570 (337)-942-2638 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Mary Jane Guillory Scherer at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at St. Landry Catholic Church. Rev. Father Gary Schexnayder will celebrate the Mass. Rite of Committal and interment will follow at Holy Sepulcher Mausoleum in Opelousas. Musical selections will be performed by Abigail Agnes Caffery. Mrs. Scherer, age 83, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 8:50 p.m. surrounded by family at The Crossing by Clarity Hospice in Baton Rouge. Mary Jane was born and raised in Opelousas, La, graduated high school from AIC (Academy of the Immaculate Conception), and attended SLI. While there, she met and married the love of her life, Carl, in 1957. Then, she traveled the country as an Air Force wife and mother for 22 years moving to Kenner, La, were she resided until 2005. Following Hurricane Katrina, she resided in Baton Rouge, La, for the last 14 years. Mary Jane was a loving and devoted wife of 63 years, caring mother of 5, and proud grandmother of 12. She will be forever remembered and missed by her family, friends, and all who came in contact with her or shared a moment. We love you Maw Maw. She is survived by her husband, Lt Col. Carl W. Scherer Jr. USAF-Ret., son, Steven J. Scherer and wife Donna, son, Carl W. Scherer III and wife Mary, son, Gregory M. Scherer and wife Denise, daughter, Heidi L Scherer, son, Eric E. Scherer and wife Lea; She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, Carl Scherer IV, Katy Scherer, Jonathan Scherer, Steven Scherer Jr., Alexa Scherer, Meagan Scherer, Sydney Scherer, Cassidy Scherer, Christian Scherer, Holden DeBord, Evan Scherer, and Conner Scherer; her nieces, Elaine Frederick, Harriet Taylor, Nelwyn Taylor, Gail Duncan; and her nephews, Larry Fontenot, Cyril Speyrer, Chris Taylor. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Alexander Guillory and Agnes Roy Guillory; her brother, Alex James Guillory and her sisters, Vernon Speyrer, Verna Mae Taylor and Yvonne Fontenot. Pallbearers will be her 7 grandsons: Carl Scherer IV, Jonathan Scherer, Steven Scherer Jr., Christian Scherer, Holden DeBord, Evan Scherer, and Conner Scherer; and her godson: Larry Fontenot. A special thanks to 'The Crossing by Clarity Hospice', 'St James Place-SNF', 'Our Lady of the Lake Hospital', Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, and all the physicians and staff who shared their compassion and love with Mary Jane and her family. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation, in Mary's name, to the The Crossing by Clarity Hospice in Baton Rouge, Michael J. Fox Foundation (Parkinson), or the Mary Bird Perkins OLOL Cancer Center in Baton Rouge. 