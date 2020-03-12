Funeral Services for Mary Jane Matthew will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Family, friends, and others whose lives Mary touched are invited to Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory, 108 Hardware Road Broussard, LA to pay their respects. Visitation will begin at 2:30 PM and Funeral Services at 6:30 PM. Mary Jane Matthew, age 72, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Acadia St. Landry Guest Home, Church Point LA. She was born January 3, 1948, in St. Martinville LA. Mary Jane truly lived life to the fullest. She enjoyed dancing to Zydeco, walking, eating out, laughing and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was also spiritual and enjoyed reading her bible and attending church. She will be deeply missed by her friends, family, and all who knew her. May she find peace walking side-by-side with the Lord and may she remain in our memories. She is survived by her children, Linda Russo (Kaylor Sr.) Crutcher, Jack (Sandi) Russo, Sam (Naomi) Russo Jr., Nathan Russo, Joe Russo, Charlie Sonnier Russo and Victor Russo, her sister Louise (Alice) Louis, Clarence Matthew , her 9 grandchildren Amaya Crutcher, Kaylor Crutcher Jr., Sarah Russo, Joshua Russo-Gonzalez, Giovanni Russo-Gonzalez, Alaya Russo, Saige Russo, Blaise Russo, and Avianna Russo, and a host of nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Sam Salvador Russo Sr. father Henry Matthew (Vavaseur); mother Lucy Wiltz; brothers Joseph (June) Matthew, Jimmy Matthew, Leonard Matthew, and sisters Beatrice Matthew Bourda, Mabel Matthew Potier, Mary L. White, Shirley Savoy. Share your condolences, words of comfort and send memorial gifts to the family of Mary Jane Matthew by visiting www.lafuneralservices.com Mary Jane Matthew and her family were cared for and entrusted final arrangements to Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory of Broussard (337) 330-8006.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020