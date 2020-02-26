Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Jenkins David. View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-234-2311 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 View Map Rosary 7:00 PM Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 View Map Visitation 8:00 AM - 10:00 AM Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10:00 AM in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille in Lafayette, for Mary Jenkins David, age 77, who passed away Monday evening, February 24, 2020 at Magnolia Estates Nursing Home in Lafayette. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Reverend Brian Taylor, Pastor of St. Genevieve Catholic Church in Lafayette, will conduct the funeral services. Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Patrick David, Sr. of Lafayette; her two sons, Patrick David, Jr. of Palms Springs, California, and Felix A. David and his wife Lona of Madison, Mississippi; her grandchildren, Jessica Nicole David McCaffrey, Juliette David, Annalise David, and Thomas David; and her great grandchildren, Alicia Marie Vasquez, and Daniel and David McCaffrey. She was preceded in death by her parents, Felix and Azina Patin Jenkins; her sisters, Lena J. Langlinais Chatelain and Maude Ella Jenkins; and her brothers, Duddley, Eddie, and Lloyd Jenkins. A native and resident of Lafayette, Mary attended Mt. Carmel and Lafayette High School. She married her husband Patrick on November 22, 1962 and lived in many different states as a military wife, eventually returning home to Lafayette. She worked as a teacher's aid, served as a Cub Scout leader, assisted as a high school band aid, and was involved in CB radios. Mary had a green thumb and loved growing flowers. She also was a wonderful cook and enjoyed creating new recipes. Mary will be missed by those who loved her. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Friday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM and on Saturday from 8:00 AM until time of service. A Rosary will be prayed on Friday at 7:00 PM in the funeral home. Floral tributes are welcomed by the family or donations to have Masses said for Mary would be appreciated. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the David family to the staff of Magnolia Estates for their care and assistance. View the obituary and guestbook online at Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10:00 AM in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille in Lafayette, for Mary Jenkins David, age 77, who passed away Monday evening, February 24, 2020 at Magnolia Estates Nursing Home in Lafayette. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Reverend Brian Taylor, Pastor of St. Genevieve Catholic Church in Lafayette, will conduct the funeral services. Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Patrick David, Sr. of Lafayette; her two sons, Patrick David, Jr. of Palms Springs, California, and Felix A. David and his wife Lona of Madison, Mississippi; her grandchildren, Jessica Nicole David McCaffrey, Juliette David, Annalise David, and Thomas David; and her great grandchildren, Alicia Marie Vasquez, and Daniel and David McCaffrey. She was preceded in death by her parents, Felix and Azina Patin Jenkins; her sisters, Lena J. Langlinais Chatelain and Maude Ella Jenkins; and her brothers, Duddley, Eddie, and Lloyd Jenkins. A native and resident of Lafayette, Mary attended Mt. Carmel and Lafayette High School. She married her husband Patrick on November 22, 1962 and lived in many different states as a military wife, eventually returning home to Lafayette. She worked as a teacher's aid, served as a Cub Scout leader, assisted as a high school band aid, and was involved in CB radios. Mary had a green thumb and loved growing flowers. She also was a wonderful cook and enjoyed creating new recipes. Mary will be missed by those who loved her. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Friday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM and on Saturday from 8:00 AM until time of service. A Rosary will be prayed on Friday at 7:00 PM in the funeral home. Floral tributes are welcomed by the family or donations to have Masses said for Mary would be appreciated. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the David family to the staff of Magnolia Estates for their care and assistance. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com. Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311 Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Feb. 26 to Feb. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close