Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY JOSEPHINE OLIVIER GONZALES. View Sign Service Information Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette 1011 Bertrand Drive Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-235-9449 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers for Mary Josephine Olivier Gonzales, 94, who passed away on March 1, 2020. Andy Tribe, Pastor of Youngsville Community Church, will conduct the funeral services. Burial will take place in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery. Mrs. Gonzales was the daughter of the late Alcide Olivier and the former Josephine Boudreaux. Mrs. Gonzales was born December 19, 1925 in Berwick, Louisiana. She resided in Cypress, Texas at the time of her death, but was native to Youngsville and New Iberia. She was a homemaker and enjoyed sewing and quilting. After her husband retired from the railroad, she loved traveling to different parts of the United States and going to the casinos in Las Vegas. She will be deeply missed by all who loved and knew her. She is survived by her daughter, Evelyn Gonzales Bellot and husband Glenn; son, Nelson J. Gonzales, Sr. and wife Alma Whittington; grandchildren, Anita Gonzales Baudoin, Michele Bellot Lawson, Pamela Gonzales Granger, Katherine Bellot Guerra, Rachel Gonzales Regan, Stacy Bellot Peterson, Nelson J. Gonzales Jr., Chad J. Gonzales, and Chelsea Gonzales; and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Gus Gonzales; her parents, Alcide and Josephine Olivier; sister, Marie Olivier Smith and husband Willis; sister, Cecile Bernadette Olivier Gonzales and husband Nick; sister, Lillian Olivier Hebert and husband Alcide. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM. A Rosary will be said at 7:00 PM. Visiting hours will continue on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 8:00 AM until the time of service. Pallbearers will be Chad Gonzales, Nelson Gonzales Jr, Chance Baudoin, Gary Granger, Eloy Guerra, and Morty Baudoin. Honorary Pallbearers will be Lloyd James Gonzales, Joseph Gonzales, Terry Barilleaux and Dean Regan. Personal condolences may be sent to the Gonzales family at Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers for Mary Josephine Olivier Gonzales, 94, who passed away on March 1, 2020. Andy Tribe, Pastor of Youngsville Community Church, will conduct the funeral services. Burial will take place in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery. Mrs. Gonzales was the daughter of the late Alcide Olivier and the former Josephine Boudreaux. Mrs. Gonzales was born December 19, 1925 in Berwick, Louisiana. She resided in Cypress, Texas at the time of her death, but was native to Youngsville and New Iberia. She was a homemaker and enjoyed sewing and quilting. After her husband retired from the railroad, she loved traveling to different parts of the United States and going to the casinos in Las Vegas. She will be deeply missed by all who loved and knew her. She is survived by her daughter, Evelyn Gonzales Bellot and husband Glenn; son, Nelson J. Gonzales, Sr. and wife Alma Whittington; grandchildren, Anita Gonzales Baudoin, Michele Bellot Lawson, Pamela Gonzales Granger, Katherine Bellot Guerra, Rachel Gonzales Regan, Stacy Bellot Peterson, Nelson J. Gonzales Jr., Chad J. Gonzales, and Chelsea Gonzales; and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Gus Gonzales; her parents, Alcide and Josephine Olivier; sister, Marie Olivier Smith and husband Willis; sister, Cecile Bernadette Olivier Gonzales and husband Nick; sister, Lillian Olivier Hebert and husband Alcide. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM. A Rosary will be said at 7:00 PM. Visiting hours will continue on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 8:00 AM until the time of service. Pallbearers will be Chad Gonzales, Nelson Gonzales Jr, Chance Baudoin, Gary Granger, Eloy Guerra, and Morty Baudoin. Honorary Pallbearers will be Lloyd James Gonzales, Joseph Gonzales, Terry Barilleaux and Dean Regan. Personal condolences may be sent to the Gonzales family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close