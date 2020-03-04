Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers for Mary Josephine Olivier Gonzales, 94, who passed away on March 1, 2020. Andy Tribe, Pastor of Youngsville Community Church, will conduct the funeral services. Burial will take place in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery. Mrs. Gonzales was the daughter of the late Alcide Olivier and the former Josephine Boudreaux. Mrs. Gonzales was born December 19, 1925 in Berwick, Louisiana. She resided in Cypress, Texas at the time of her death, but was native to Youngsville and New Iberia. She was a homemaker and enjoyed sewing and quilting. After her husband retired from the railroad, she loved traveling to different parts of the United States and going to the casinos in Las Vegas. She will be deeply missed by all who loved and knew her. She is survived by her daughter, Evelyn Gonzales Bellot and husband Glenn; son, Nelson J. Gonzales, Sr. and wife Alma Whittington; grandchildren, Anita Gonzales Baudoin, Michele Bellot Lawson, Pamela Gonzales Granger, Katherine Bellot Guerra, Rachel Gonzales Regan, Stacy Bellot Peterson, Nelson J. Gonzales Jr., Chad J. Gonzales, and Chelsea Gonzales; and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Gus Gonzales; her parents, Alcide and Josephine Olivier; sister, Marie Olivier Smith and husband Willis; sister, Cecile Bernadette Olivier Gonzales and husband Nick; sister, Lillian Olivier Hebert and husband Alcide. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM. A Rosary will be said at 7:00 PM. Visiting hours will continue on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 8:00 AM until the time of service. Pallbearers will be Chad Gonzales, Nelson Gonzales Jr, Chance Baudoin, Gary Granger, Eloy Guerra, and Morty Baudoin. Honorary Pallbearers will be Lloyd James Gonzales, Joseph Gonzales, Terry Barilleaux and Dean Regan. Personal condolences may be sent to the Gonzales family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020