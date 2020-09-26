Mary Judith Prejean, age 73, passed away Tuesday, September 15th, 2020 after a lengthy struggle with her health. During this time she overcame many obstacles with her bravery and tenacity. No matter what she had to deal with, she always had a positive outlook on life. Judith was born in Church Point, Louisiana and spent most of her adult life in Lafayette and Scott, Louisiana. Her priorities were her family and her faith. Judith was a long time member of the Catholic Daughters of America and was the very first Regent appointed in Scott. She also served as a Lector & Eucharistic minister at St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Scott for many years. In recent years, she served as a member of the Council of Catholic Women at St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Hollywood, FL. Judith was known by friends and family as someone you could count on. She was a kind and faithful friend, always willing to lend a hand. Her smile was contagious, her love was unconditional and her spirit was strong. In her spare time she enjoyed traveling, camping, charity work & visiting with friends. Judith and her husband Darrell moved to Florida 13 years ago to be near their daughter Darelynn. The birth of her granddaughter, Madelynn Grace, two years ago brought much joy to Judith's life. She is survived by her husband of fifty-five years, Darrell Prejean and her daughter Darelynn Prejean. Judith is also survived by her granddaughter, Madelynn, son-in-law Armando Barrionuevo, two sisters-in-law, Nelda Martin of Lafayette, and Carla Thousand of Opelousas, two godchildren Angie Gautreaux & Kim Prejean, both of Carencro, eight nephews and nieces as well as eight great nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents Floyd Prejean and the former Eva Mae Bourque, both of Duson and one sister Gayle Prejean of Carencro. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 10th at 11:30 am at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 7450 Stirling Rd. Hollywood, FL 33024 and on Saturday, October 17th at 11:00 am at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church at 703 Alfred St., Scott, LA 70583. Judith will be dearly missed by family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to NAMI (National Association of Mentally Ill) and or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.