Mary Kathryn (Viator) McGee was born December 25, 1941 in New Iberia, Louisiana and passed away August 5, 2019 in Shepherd, Texas at the age of 77. She was an active member of the Catholic Daughters of Americas, Court of Saint Teresa of Avila #2500. She worked for Sears and was a beautician, and prepared taxes for many years. She enjoyed motorcycle trips, fishing, camping and dancing. Christmas was her favorite holiday, as well as spending time with her family. Kathryn was preceded in death by her parents, Whitney Joseph Viator and Goldie (Judice) Viator; sister, Mollie Ann Viator; great grandson, Beaux McGee. She is survived by her former husband and life partner, James Darrell McGee; son, Sonny Darrell McGee and wife Christie of Opelousas, Louisiana; daughter, Molly Ann Young of Shepherd, Texas; step-daughters, Sonia Langham and husband Jeff of Shepherd, Texas and Cindy Carr and husband Randy of Kingwood, Texas; brother, Glenn Joseph Viator and wife Gretchen of New Iberia, Louisiana; sister, Joy Rita Viator Voorhies of New Iberia, Louisiana; grandchildren: Payton Young, Cole Young, Morgan Young, John McGee Sr., Sonny "Boo" McGee Jr., Chance McGee, Brock McGee, Justin Olivier, Jacob Cargle, Jessica Cargle, Emma Jane Langham, Jefferson Langham and Courtney Weber; great grandchildren: John McGee, Hunter McGee, Peyton McGee, Wesley McGee, Braydon McGee, Camdon McGee and Ella Rain Cargle. Visitation will be at Neal Funeral Home on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 2-6pm. Visitation will also be at David Funeral Home in New Iberia, Louisiana on Saturday, August 10, 2019 beginning at 8am with a Rosary Service starting at 10:30am, and the Funeral Service at 11am with Father Ed Degeyter officiating. Burial will follow in the Memorial Park Cemetery in New Iberia, Louisiana. Pallbearers for the service will be: Chance McGee, Cole Young, Joseph "River" Phillips and Brock McGee. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Logan Robin and Robert B. Temple.

