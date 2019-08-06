Funeral Services for Mary Kathryn Viator McGee, age 77, will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM at David Funeral Home Chapel of New Iberia with Fr. Ed Degeyter as Celebrant. Burial will follow in the Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 8:00 AM until time of service in the chapel. Recitation of the Rosary will be prayed at 10:30 AM in the chapel with the Men's Rosary Group. David Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019