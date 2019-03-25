Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary L. Duplechin Migl. View Sign

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at a 2:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Sts. Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church in Scott for Mary L. Duplechin Migl, age 83, who passed away Friday, March 23, 2019 at her residence in Lafayette. Interment will be in Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery in Scott. Mrs. Migl was a native of Church Point and lived in Scott for the majority of her life. She was a parishioner of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church where she served as a Eucharistic Minister. Mary was the foundation of her family and had an abundance of love to give them. She would cook and help anyone in need, always had great advice and had a beautiful smile for everyone. She was a devoted wife to her husband, Gene, for fifty-four years until his passing. Mary loved to shop, sew and loved playing cards with her wonderful friends for many years. Mary enjoyed good food, good times and most of all, loved her family. She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother and friend. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Survivors include one son, Todd Migl; one daughter, Ramey Doucet all of Scott; five grandchildren, Myles Migl, Ross Migl, Pearse Migl, Brock Doucet and Jana Migl; and one great granddaughter, Charlotte Migl. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Migl; her parents, Jean Baptiste Duplechin and the former Alfreda Benoit; two brothers, Curley Duplechin and Percy Duplechin; and one sister, Curnis Duplechin Hebert. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 9:00 a.m. Wednesday until service time on Wednesday. Pallbearers will be Myles Migl, Ross Migl, Pearse Migl, Brock Doucet, Carl Hebert and Howie Wells. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements.

4117 N. University Ave.

Carencro , LA 70520

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2019

