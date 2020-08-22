Funeral services will be held Monday, August 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Mary L. Royer, age 81, who passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette. Interment will be in St. Peter Catholic Cemetery in Carencro. Pastor Jerry Miller and Pastor Howard Varnado of Christian Center Church will officiate at the services. Ms. Royer grew up in Carencro, lived most of her life in Cankton and currently resided in Scott. She was a member of Christian Life Center Church in Lafayette. Survivors include two sons, Karl Menard and his wife, Kathy, of Lavaca, AR and Gregory Menard of Cankton; two daughters, Cynthia Menard and C.J. Albert of Butte La Rose and Phyllis Doucet and her husband, Dale, of Egan; His Godchild Dianna Veillon; eleven grandchildren, Greg Menard and his wife, Tina, of Sunset, Karrie Taylor and her husband, Zack, of Henderson, Toby Menard and his fiancée, Isis, of Sunset, Karla Broussard and her husband, Aaron, of Church Point, Bethany Matthieu of Lafayette, Kortnie Matthieu of Lafayette, Crystal Dugas and her husband, Buddy, of Cankton, Michael Potier and his wife, Courtni, of St. Martinville, Kadence Albert, Kyler Albert and Kaysen Albert; two sisters, Darnel Roger of Vatican and Priscilla Meche and her husband, Vic, of Cankton; and one sister-in-law, Helen Royer. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ned Royer and the former Lovenia Comeaux; one grandson, Billy Menard; and one brother, Adam Royer. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 10:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. Sunday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Monday. Pallbearers will be Greg Menard, Toby Menard, Buddy Dugas, Aaron Broussard, Michael Potier and Zack Taylor. Honorary pallbearers will be Karl Menard, Gregory Menard, Vick Meche, Wayne Royer, Danny Royer, Kenneth Royer, Evril Menard, Jr. (Godchild), Shawn Richard, Marcus Roger, Ivan Roger, Bubba Prejean and Chad Comeaux. Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements.

