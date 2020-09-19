A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 pm Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for Mary LeLeux Toney Earles, 84, who passed away September 19, 2020 at her home in Crowley. Fr. Jason Vidrine pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Monday from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm and Tuesday from 8:00 am to 1:30 p.m. A rosary will be recited at 6:00 pm Monday. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. She is survived by five children, Brian Toney of Crowley, Linda Toney LaCombe and her husband Bradley of Crowley, Russell Toney of Crowley, Michael Toney and his wife Jamie of Crowley, and Kitty Toney Ogea and her husband Eric of Covington; three step-children, Barnett Earles and his wife Janet of North Carolina, Donna Dauterive and her husband Ned of New Iberia, and Faith Pace and her husband Andy of California; one brother, John LeLeux and his wife Mary Ann of Crowley; fifteen grandchildren, Katie LaCombe Primeaux and her husband Ronald, Stuart LaCombe and his wife Regan, Lauren LaCombe, Eric LaCombe, Brooke St. Julien, Kenneth Toney, Brandon Toney, Kristen Toney , Anna Beth Toney, Kathryn Ogea, Alex Ogea, Kyle Ogea, Adam Linscombe, Ian Linscombe, and Jackson Linscombe; eight great-grandchildren, Alexis Primeaux, Eleanor Henderson, Korey Toney, Daymon Toney, Everett Toney, Elliot LaCombe, Edison LaCombe, and Timothy Strickler; her godchildren, Jerry Duhon, and Brenda LeLeux; and her close friend Theresa Ardoin. She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Toney, Jr.; her second husband, Barnett "Duke" Earles; one son, Charles Toney, III; her parents, Lionel and Beulah Bonvillian LeLeux; and his step-son, Corey Earles. Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com.
