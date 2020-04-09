With regards to the COVID19 mandates, attendance will be limited to 10 persons or less at one time. Private Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at St. Anne Cemetery Mausoleum in Youngsville, for Mary Lou Boutin Stutes, 79, who passed away at Our Lady of the Oaks Retirement Manor in Lafayette, on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Deacon Cody Miller will conduct the funeral service. Survivors include, her son, Andre Stutes, and her siblings, Fred Boutin, Grace B. Simon, Joyce Boutin, Ida Boutin, and Nolia Boutin. She was preceded in death by her parents; Claiborn and Bernice Boutin; husband, Merlin James Stutes; her sister Lucille Sharp, and her brother Rodney Boutin. Ms. Mary was born in Breaux Bridge and resided in Lafayette for most of her life. She was employed by University Medical Center for over 35 years and she was currently retired. She was known for her cooking and her love and compassion for others. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Stutes family to the staff at Our Lady of the Oaks Retirement Manor. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com. Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN, 330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020