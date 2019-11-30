Guest Book View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-234-2311 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at 11:00 AM in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille for Mary Lou H. Martin, 93, who died on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Brookdale Senior Living in Lafayette. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Reverend Howard Blessing will conduct the funeral services. Lector will be Ray Clement and Giftbearers will be Katie Romero and Elizabeth Clement. Survivors include two step daughters, Rose Clement (Ray) and Margaret Greneaux (Dan) all of Lafayette; three step sons, Paul S. Martin, Jr. (Tessie) Patrick Martin and Luke Martin, all of Lafayette; one sister in law, Mrs. E.M. (Julie) Christensen of San Francisco, CA; ten step grandchildren; eleven step great grandchildren; five nephews, Lionel Harrington, Jr. (Lucy), Wayne Harrington (Betty), Donald Harrington (Nita), Thomas Harrington (Sissy) and David Harrington (Debbie); three nieces, Julie Ancelet (Dwayne), Alma Woolf and Debra Bullington; a host of great nieces and nephews; two great great nieces and one great great nephew. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Paul Sidney Martin, Sr.; one step son, William R. "Bill" Martin; her parents, Felix Harrington, Sr. and Marie Emelie Duplantis Harrington; and four brothers, Lionel Harrington, Sr., Felix Harrington, Charles "Buddy" Harrington, Harold Harrington; and one sister, Lee Nora Vaughn; her first husband, Donald T. Banta; and one nephew, Robert "Bobby" Harrington. Pallbearers will be Lionel Harrington, Jr., Todd Harrington, Jake Harrington, Paul S. Martin, Jr., Ray Clement and Jonathan Clement. Honorary Pallbearers will be David Harrington, Wayne Harrington, Thomas Harrington and Donald Harrington. Mary Lou was a native of Crowley, LA, and a resident of Lafayette since 1989. She retired in 1973 from the Department of the Navy in Washington, D.C. at the Pentagon as an employee of the Administrative Financial Management Department, having received a letter of commendation for Meritorious Service. Mary Lou was administrator for a contract change for all U. S. Navy aircraft and their equipment. She was assistant program analyst for the F-lll B aircraft and program analyst for the F-14 aircraft and Phoenix guided missile system. Mary Lou was a member of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees (NARFE). The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Tuesday from 9:00 AM until time of the services. Memorial contributions can be made in Mary Lou's name to Hospice of Acadiana. Honorary Pallbearers will be David Harrington, Wayne Harrington, Thomas Harrington and Donald Harrington. Mary Lou was a native of Crowley, LA, and a resident of Lafayette since 1989. She retired in 1973 from the Department of the Navy in Washington, D.C. at the Pentagon as an employee of the Administrative Financial Management Department, having received a letter of commendation for Meritorious Service. Mary Lou was administrator for a contract change for all U. S. Navy aircraft and their equipment. She was assistant program analyst for the F-lll B aircraft and program analyst for the F-14 aircraft and Phoenix guided missile system. Mary Lou was a member of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees (NARFE). The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Tuesday from 9:00 AM until time of the services. Memorial contributions can be made in Mary Lou's name to Hospice of Acadiana. Heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Martin family to her sitters, Harriet Mosley, Bonnie Joe, Scrilda Duhon, Rebecca Senegal, Vivian Anderson and Ronila Senegal; her hospice nurse, Jonathan Bourque; and Brookdale Senior Living. 