Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Lafayette for Mary Lou Boudreaux, age 87, the former Mary Lou Morel, who passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019 after a long illness. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Lafayette. Mrs. Herman Boudreaux, the former Mary Lou Morel, daughter of Walter Louis Morel and Agatha Lavergne Morel, was born December 19, 1931. She worked after school at Rexall Drug Store in Opelousas while a student at Academy of the Immaculate Conception (Opelousas Catholic). A graduate of Church Point High School, she was employed by Bell Telephone Company as a telephone operator. She later was a member of the office staff at Pierre Daigle and Son in Church Point. When her family returned to Opelousas, she went to work as a secretary at Main Motor Company, the Mercury dealer in Opelousas. Before her marriage to Herman Boudreaux, she was employed by Planters Bank and Trust Company in Opelousas. Mrs. Boudreaux was most recently a parishioner of St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church and had previously been a parishioner of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Lafayette. A very spiritual woman, Mrs. Boudreaux was known for her selfless character and was an excellent caregiver for her husband during his final days. Survivors include three sons, Jude Boudreaux, Gary Boudreaux (Robin), and David Boudreaux; two daughters, Paula Daigle and Peggy Boyd (Tom); one daughter-in-law, Teri Boudreaux; ten grandchildren, Dana Mark (Derek), Jude Boudreaux, Jr., Cristi Richard, Tiffany Brasseaux, Felicia Martel (Bryce), Hannah Boudreaux, Alyssa Boudreaux, Lindsay Lewis, Ryan Boyd and Jordan Boyd; six great grandchildren, Haylee Mark, Bobby Dwyer, Kailie Richard, Braxton Lajaunie, Maddox Boudreaux, Madelyn Martel and one on the way, Calvin Martel; one brother, Charles Morel (Sylvia) of Opelousas; one sister, Dorothy Ann Kilchrist of Opelousas; two nephews, Barry Kilchrist and Kenneth Morel (godchild) (Kelly); and one niece, Claudette Bihm (Fred). She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman V. Boudreaux; her parents, Walter Morel and the former Agatha Lavergne; one son, Brent Boudreaux; one daughter-in-law, Janet Boudreaux; and one niece, Mona Kilchrist. A rosary will be prayed at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Friday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday.

