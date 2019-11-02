Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Lou Trahan. View Sign Service Information Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette 1011 Bertrand Drive Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-235-9449 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 12:00 PM in St. Alphonsus Catholic Church for Mary Lou Trahan, 91, who passed away on November 1, 2019 at her residence. Father Paul Bienvenu will be Celebrant of the Mass and will conduct the funeral services. Burial will take place in St. Alphonsus Mausoleum. Mrs. Mary, a resident of Maurice, was the daughter of the late Exal Trahan and the former Marie Langlinais. Family was Mrs. Trahan's passion. She raised not only her own children, but also the children of those less fortunate than herself. With so many mouths to feed, Mary Lou had talent for cooking, especially a gumbo. She also loved gardening, tending to her flowers and crocheting. In her leisure time, Mary Lou loved spending time with her daughter, Lona, at the casino. She is survived by son, Jean Trahan; daughter, Gina Galla; grandson, Lonnie Blanchard; grandson, Lennon Blanchard; grandson, Lance Blanchard and spouse, Wesley; and multiple great-grandchildren & great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Exal and Marie Trahan; her husband, Eldes Trahan; and daughter, Lona Faye Trahan Blanchard. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home in Maurice on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 12:00PM to 8:00PM. Visiting hours will continue Monday from 8:00AM until the time of service. Personal condolences may be sent to the Trahan family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 200 Chief H. Fred Rd, Maurice, Louisiana will be in charge of funeral arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2019

