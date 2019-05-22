Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Louise Gaubert. View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-234-2311 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019, at 1:00 PM in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille in Lafayette for Marie Louise "Ma Lou" Gaubert, 90, who passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at her residence in Lafayette with her family at her side. Interment will be in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery. Reverend Patrick Broussard will officiate the services. Survivors include her daughter, Monique Gaubert Gremillion and her husband Keith; her grandchildren, Jude and Emma Gremillion; her nephews, Bobby Langlinais and wife Carolyn, and John Langlinais and wife Sandra; and her sister in law, Jackie Gaubert. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence J. Gaubert; her parents, J. Robert Langlinais and Mathilde Duhon Langlinais; and her brothers, Howard Langlinais and Brother Robert "T-Bob" Langlinais, FSC. Ma Lou graduated from Mt. Carmel Academy in Lafayette and SLI (ULL). She was a member of Sigma Sigma Sigma Social Sorority, a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church Parish, member of Fatima's Ladies Altar Society, and past member of the Board of Stewards. She also served as a member of the Court of Immaculata #503, Catholic Daughters of America, past Regent of the Court, and an Honored Member of St. LaSalle Auxiliary. Ma Lou worked for the All American Assurance Company and Washington Life Insurance Company for several years. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Friday from 9:00 AM until time of services. A Rosary will be prayed on Friday at 11:00 AM in the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made in Mrs. Gaubert's name to St. La Salle Auxiliary, Attn: Fr. Louis Welker, St. Paul's School, 917 Jahncke Ave., PO Box 928, Covington, LA 70434-0928. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Gaubert family to Hospice of Acadiana, and to her caregivers, Vickey Wiggins, Thelma George, LaChandra Joe, Marie Lastrape, and MicQuill Joe for their compassion and loving care given to Ma Lou during her time of need.

