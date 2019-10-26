Mary Louise Ponkonin Meyers passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 4:20 AM at her residence. She was a native of Chicago, IL and a resident of New Iberia. She was a homemaker, enjoyed being with her family and especially loved her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband Steven Paul Meyers; sons, Richard Paul Meyers and his wife Kimber and Steven Paul Meyers, Jr. and his wife Alexis; daughters, Brandi Meyers, Jennifer L. Carvalho, Ciejie Meyers all of New Iberia and Nikki Curtsinger and her husband Brandon of Sulphur and 21 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Earl Joseph Ponkonin, her mother, Jean Marie Behensky and her brothers, Frank and Earl Ponkonin. You can sign the guest register book and / or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St. (337)369-6336 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019