Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Lula Picard Lantier. View Sign

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, February 11, 2019 in the Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers for Mrs. Mary Lula Picard Lantier, 88, who passed away on February 8, 2019 at Bethany Health Care. Deacon Robert Klingman will conduct the funeral services. Burial will take place in Lafayette Memorial Park Mausoleum. Mrs. Lantier, a resident of Lafayette, was the daughter of the late Wilfred Picard and the former Prevella Lege. She enjoyed playing cards, bowling, and making people laugh. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother and will be dearly missed. She is survived by her sons, Glen Bearb and wife Donna, Ronald "Ronnie" Lantier, Daniel "Danny" Lantier; 15 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Glaston J. Lantier; parents, Wilfred and Prevella Picard; two sons, Terry Bearb, James "Jimmy" Bearb; and 5 brothers. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home- Bertrand on Monday from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Pallbearers will be Ronnie Lantier, Danny Lantier, David Picard, Keith Bearb, Allen Dugas and James Daigle. Honorary pallbearer will be Glen Bearb. The family would like to thank Lafayette General and Bethany MHS Health Care Center for all of their love, care, and compassion. Personal condolences may be sent to the Lantier family at Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, February 11, 2019 in the Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers for Mrs. Mary Lula Picard Lantier, 88, who passed away on February 8, 2019 at Bethany Health Care. Deacon Robert Klingman will conduct the funeral services. Burial will take place in Lafayette Memorial Park Mausoleum. Mrs. Lantier, a resident of Lafayette, was the daughter of the late Wilfred Picard and the former Prevella Lege. She enjoyed playing cards, bowling, and making people laugh. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother and will be dearly missed. She is survived by her sons, Glen Bearb and wife Donna, Ronald "Ronnie" Lantier, Daniel "Danny" Lantier; 15 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Glaston J. Lantier; parents, Wilfred and Prevella Picard; two sons, Terry Bearb, James "Jimmy" Bearb; and 5 brothers. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home- Bertrand on Monday from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Pallbearers will be Ronnie Lantier, Danny Lantier, David Picard, Keith Bearb, Allen Dugas and James Daigle. Honorary pallbearer will be Glen Bearb. The family would like to thank Lafayette General and Bethany MHS Health Care Center for all of their love, care, and compassion. Personal condolences may be sent to the Lantier family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements. Funeral Home Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette

1011 Bertrand Drive

Lafayette , LA 70506

(337) 235-9449 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close