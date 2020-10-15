Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 17, 2020 in the Sunrise Chapel at Walters Funeral Home for Mary Lynn Enard, who passed away October 7, 2020 in Houston. She was 55 years old.Rev. Carlton Carter of Sunrise Baptist Church will conduct the funeral services. Interment will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Serving as Pallbearers for the service are Anthony Davis, Joseph Pradier, Jr., Randall Enard, Harland Rodgers, Johnathon James, and Marcus Fils. Honorary Pallbearers include Ian James, Earl Bradley Carter, Larry Davis, Joseph Pradier, Sr. Bernard Rodgers, and Earl Carter. Mary Lynn Enard, also known as "Tiny" was born on February 1, 1965 in Lafayette to the former Edna Broussard and Irving Enard. She was the ninth of ten children. She attended Paul Breaux Elementary School and was a graduate of Northside High School. She worked for HCA Healthcare for 14 years, first at Women's & Children's Hospital in Lafayette, and later transferring to St. Joseph's Hospital in Houston, where she has lived for the past 20 years. Later in life she chose to pursue her passion for criminal justice and become a private investigator. In 2019 she graduated from San Jacinto College with her degree in Criminal Justice. Tiny loved the Lord and her church. She was a member of Lakewood Church in Houston, and never missed an opportunity to share the Word, or her faith in God. Left to cherish the many memories made are her mother, Edna Marie Enard of Broussard, La., one brother, Patrick Enard; eight sisters, Betty Davis and her husband Larry, Mary Lee Rodgers and her husband Bernard, Linda Pradier and her husband Joseph Sr., all of Houston, Tex., Nettie Enard Carter of Duson, La., Brenda Fils, Barbara Enard James and Debra Enard, and Stella Enard, all of Lafayette; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Irving Enard, and two nephews, Terrill and Patrick Enard, Jr. The family requests that visitation be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 11 am - 8:00 pm, and resume Saturday morning at 8:00 am until time of service. Special thanks are given to all of the medical professionals of The Women's Hospital of Texas, HCA Houston Healthcare, Clearlake Regional Medical Center, and Kingwood Medical Center for their tremendous care and concern for Mary. Words of condolence may be expressed online at www.waltersfh.com.
