Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366

Private graveside services were held Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. in St. Leo the Great Catholic Cemetery in Leonville for Mary Darbonne, age 83, the former Mary Rae Meche, who passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Opelousas General Health System. Interment will be in St. Leo the Great Cemetery in Leonville. Deacon Dwayne Boudreaux, of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Mrs. Darbonne was a native of Arnaudville and a resident of Leonville for most of her life, where she was a parishioner of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church and was a member of the Ladies Altar Society. An incredible cook, her family will especially miss enjoying her pork stew with turnips, cabbage casserole, spaghetti, and bread pudding. She will be remembered as a great listener who loved her family and her years spent raising them in her home. Allie-Pooh, as she was affectionately known to her close friends and relatives, also enjoyed Pokeno and crocheting, making each of her sons afghans that they cherish to this day on cold winter nights. Survivors include three sons, Dwain Darbonne and his wife, Kim, of Pecaniere, Gerald Darbonne and his wife, Pam, of Leonville, and Mitchell Mark Darbonne and his wife, Jackie, of Pecaniere; two Goddaughters, Jennifer Meche Guidry and Kathleen Robin Credeur; three brothers, Donald Meche and his wife, Rita "Beb", Leo Meche and his wife, Judy, all of Leonville, and Clyde Meche and his wife, Jeanelle "Nell" of Arnaudville; two sisters, Goldie Zerangue and her husband, Roger, of Arnaudville and Delores Dupuis of Leonville; six grandchildren who will dearly miss their "Granny", Kristy Fontenot and her husband, Jamie, Cody Darbonne and his wife, Emily, Sabrina Darbonne and her fiancé, Vince Navarro, Nicholas Darbonne, Jenae Siffert and her husband, Matt, and Dorie Darbonne Quebedeaux and her husband, Taylor; and seven great-grandchildren, Lindsey Fontenot, Caroline Quebedeaux, Landon Siffert, Aubrie Darbonne, Kye Siffert, Kate Quebedeaux and Hannah Darbonne. 