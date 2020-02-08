Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Riles Pray. View Sign Service Information Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette 1011 Bertrand Drive Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-235-9449 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette 1011 Bertrand Drive Lafayette , LA 70506 View Map Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM First Baptist Church - Downtown Celebration of Life 2:00 PM First Baptist Church - Downtown Send Flowers Obituary

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, February 15, 2020 in First Baptist Church for Mary Riles Pray who passed away on February 6, 2020 at the age of 85. Mary Pray was a resident of Lafayette for 67 years. She taught high school at Acadiana and Comeaux for 40 years. Mary was an active member of First Baptist Church since 1953. She was a member of the Laf. Parish Retired Teachers Assoc., Chez Amis Sorority, PEO, Hospice Volunteer for 7 years, Women on Mission Group, and her favorite was her Sunday School Class. She is survived by her children, Valeri Pray Ronstadt, Deblyn Pray Ceeley and Steve Derrik Pray and 8 grandchildren whom she dearly loved, Vittoria Ronstadt, Elias Ronstadt, Mitchell Ronstadt, Tanner Pray, Kalen Pray, Andrea Ceeley, Beau Pray and Ava Pray. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, James Dwayne Pray and her son, Jeffory Dwayne Pray. Visiting hours will be at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Visiting hours will continue at First Baptist Church - Downtown on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 1:00 PM until the time of service. Please come and tell us funny stories and laugh with us as we celebrate her life. Pallbearers will be her grandchildren. Burial will take place in Fountain Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers Mary request please make a donation to the First Baptist Church Library, PO Box 3888, Lafayette, LA 70502 because she loved to read, or Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston St, Lafayette, LA 70503. Personal condolences may be sent to the Pray family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Feb. 8 to Feb. 15, 2020

