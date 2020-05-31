A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 2:00 PM in Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Scott for Mary S. Kamel, 81, who died on Friday, May 29, 2020 at her residence in Lafayette surrounded by her family. Interment will be in Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Reverend Arockidass Thanaraj, HGN, Parochial Vicar of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church will be the Celebrant of the Mass. Mary - aka Momma, Miss Mary, Miss Kamel, Aunt Mary, Grandma – was loved by many, feared by most and respected by all. Her father was killed when she was 16 and that forever shaped her life. She continued her high school education, which was paramount to her father, and also began working to provide for her mother and siblings. She continued to provide for her siblings as they got older and cared for her mother until her death. After high school, she started her career with BellSouth (aka "the phone company") as an international operator. This was one of her goals. The other two were to marry a "foreigner" and have two children. She accomplished all of these…and so much more. She married our father, Ali, originally from Cairo, Egypt, prior to his graduation from USL in 1964. A few years later, she had her first child, Ramsey followed by her daughter, Alia. She and our father, instilled in us the importance of education, which was the steppingstone to any future success. Our family traveled to Egypt several times and our family there also loved and respected this strong Cajun lady. She retired from the phone company as a teller, after 30 years of impeccable service in 1992. Our father had passed away and we pursued careers in different states and thus began years of travel where she would visit us with coolers full of crawfish and shrimp and whatever else she thought we needed. She mastered both Cajun and middle eastern cooking and family still talk about how she was a great cook. Her flower garden is the envy of everyone who passes by. Her grandson, Ali, was her pride and joy, and had a special connection from the day he was born. She loved to dance and listen to Cajun music, Zydeco and 60s soul. Our visits to Festival International de Louisiane were highlights of almost every year. She had no time for nonsense, spoke her mind, loved fiercely and will forever be loved and remembered. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 9:00 AM until time of services. A Rosary will be prayed on Thursday at 10:30 AM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com. Martin & Castille-SCOTT, 802 Alfred Street Scott, Louisiana 70583 337-234-2320.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 31 to Jun. 4, 2020.