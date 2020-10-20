1/1
Mary Sonnier Touchet
Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020, at 1:00 PM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home - Scott Location, for Mary Sonnier Touchet, 75, who passed away Monday evening, October 19, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SCOTT location on Friday from 9:00 AM until time of service. Entombment will be in Sts. Peter & Paul Mausoleum. Deacon Cliff Tanner will conduct the funeral services. For family members and friends who are unable to attend on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 1:00 PM, the service will be live-streamed to a Memorial Facebook Group dedicated to Mary Sonnier Touchet. To join the group, click the link below and then "join group". The video will appear on this group at service time 1:00 PM. You may also share memories, pictures and condolences to the family in this group. Facebook link: www.facebook.com/groups/MarySonnierTouchet. Survivors include her beloved husband of 49 years, Herman James Touchet; her daughters, Dwanna Touchet and partner, Nancy, and Kristi Johnson and husband, Jeremy; her grandchildren, Michael Richards III, Koi Westbrook (fianceé, Alex), Kamron Westbrook, and Lane Johnson; her siblings, Jeanette Lewis, Verna Broussard, and Sandra Pellerin; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Alfred Sonnier and Grace Hebert Sonnier; her brothers, Joseph Larry Sonnier, James Lee Sonnier, and Kenneth Wayne Sonnier; her sisters, Velma Whistler and Ruth Ann Walker. Mary Sonnier Touchet was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was born in Lafayette, Louisiana on September 5, 1945. Mary was very involved in her children and grandchildren's lives. She was always their #1 fan for all the sporting events they were involved in. Mary was a long-standing member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary Post 9822. A proud veteran's wife, she always looked forward to attending her husband's military reunions every two years. She was an excellent cook and homemaker. She loved trips to the casino, where she would spend hours with her husband and in-laws. Mary and her sisters were always dancing to Cajun music and knew how to enjoy life. She was a firecracker, but also a sweet lady. Pallbearers will be Michael Richards, III, Koi Westbrook, Lane Johnson, Cody Broussard, Blane Sonnier, and Bedo LeBlanc. Honorary Pallbearer will be her son-in-law, Jeremy Johnson. Memorial contributions can be made in Mrs. Touchet's name to MD Anderson Cancer Center, P.O. Box 4486 Houston, Texas 77210-4486. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Touchet family to the nursing staff and doctors and nurse practitioners of Our Lady of Lourdes Pulmonary Group, for their kindness and care given to Mary and her family. The family would also like to thank her great-nephew, Dustin Sonnier, for sharing his gift of music for her funeral. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com. Martin & Castille-SCOTT-802 Alfred Street, Scott, LA 70583, (337) 234-2320.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Oct. 20 to Oct. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc
802 Alfred St
Scott, LA 70583
(337) 234-2320
