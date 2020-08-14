Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille in Lafayette for Mrs. James C. Daigle, the former Mary Verlie Judice, who died on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at her residence in Judice surrounded by her family. Entombment will be in the St Basil Cemetery Mausoleum. The Reverend Steven C. LeBlanc, Pastor of St. Basil Catholic Church, will conduct the services. Lectors will be Margo Dugas and Sophia Stutes. Survivors include her children, Phyllis Daigle Huval and her husband, James, Carolyn Daigle Hulin and her husband, Larry, Stephanie Daigle Sonnier and her partner, Douglas Greig, and Kevin Daigle and his wife, Pam Hicks Daigle; eleven grandchildren, Jamie Huval Stutes, Margo Huval Dugas, Ken Hulin, Cory Hulin, Jordan Sonnier, April Sonnier, Lauren Daigle Hebert, Michael Daigle, Hailey Daigle, Hayden Daigle and Justin Daigle; great-grandchildren, Sophia and Ryan Stutes, Benjamin and Thomas Dugas, Seton Hulin, Sarah Hulin, Joel and Amara Sonnier; and one sister, Ruth Judice Saloom. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Claude Daigle; one son, Steven James Daigle; her parents, Charles and Mary Hernandez Judice; sisters, Lona Judice Perkins, Goldie Judice Daigle, Wilbur Judice and Murphy Judice. Mrs. Daigle was a native and a resident of the Judice Community for most of her life. A graduate of Judice High School and attendee of SLI, she taught school at Duson Elementary and Judice Elementary. She was a member of the Ridge Road Homemakers Club for many years and won several awards for her sewing. Mrs. Daigle was a homemaker, a wonderful wife and mother and will be missed dearly by her family. The family request that visiting hours be observed at Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location from 9:00 a.m. Saturday until time of the services. A Rosary will be prayed Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Hayden Daigle, James Huval, Larry Hulin, Ken Hulin, Eric Dugas and Michael Daigle. Memorial contributions in Mrs. Daigle's name may be made to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston Street, Suite 200, Lafayette, LA. 70503 www.hospiceacadiana.com.
View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com.
Martin & Castille - DOWNTOWN, 330 St. Landry Street, Lafayette, Louisiana 70506, 337-234-2311.