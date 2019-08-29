Private graveside services will be held for Maryln R. Signorelli, 77, who passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Southwind Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Friday from 9:00 am to 12:30 pm at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home in Crowley. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Donnie Signorelli of Crowley; one daughter, Lisa Marie Morgan and her husband Michael of Crowley; two sons, Patrick Signorelli and his wife Patsy of Pineville, and Joey Signorelli and his wife Stacy of Rayne; three sisters, Charlotte Martin, Shirley Leonards, and Jamie Thomson; three brothers, Bill, Curtis, and Ricky Thomson; nine grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren. Mrs. Signorelli is preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Ruth Heddie Thomson; and one brother, John Thomson. Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019