A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, July 28, at 2:00 PM in Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Scott, for Masil Breaux Comeaux, 84, who passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Interment will be in Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Reverend Cedric Sonnier, Pastor of St. Mary Mother of the Church in Lafayette, will conduct the funeral services. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SCOTT location on Tuesday from 9:00 AM until time of service. A private visitation for seniors or family and friends that are immune-compromised will be held from 8:30 AM until 9:00 AM. A Rosary will be prayed at 11:00 AM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home. For family and friends unable to attend the funeral services, please visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/MasilBreauxComeaux
to watch her services live. The video will appear on this page at service time on Tuesday. Survivors include her children, Teta Comeaux-Fortier and husband, Leonce "Lee" Fortier (Hood River, OR), and Carl Comeaux and wife, Jenny (Carencro, LA); her brother, Cecil Breaux; her grandchildren, Chase Comeaux and wife Valerie (Prairieville, LA) , Chance Comeaux and wife Maddie (Livingston, LA), Sophie Comeaux (Santa Rosa Beach, FL), and Cody Comeaux (Carencro, LA); her great-grandchildren, Shelby and Aubrey Comeaux (Prairieville, LA) She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Comeaux; her son, Randy Comeaux; and her sister, Joyce Breaux. Masil enjoyed many creative interests. She loved music, travel, and greatly enjoyed the company of her friends and family. Her greatest joy was her family and being a mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a kind, gentle and loving soul. She was joyful and loved to laugh. She leaves her family and friends many happy and cherished memories. She worked in the Lafayette Parish School System for most of her career. She greatly enjoyed her years working at Judice Elementary and later at Acadiana High School, where she served as bookkeeper for many years. Pallbearers will be Chase Comeaux, Chance Comeaux, Cody Comeaux, Clay Nelson, Tommy Nelson and Darrell Huval. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jim Dugas, Cecil Breaux and Bob Nelson. The family's heartfelt appreciation is extended to Peggy Joseph who lovingly cared for Masil in her last years. Peggy was of great support and comfort to her and brought much joy, laugher and adventure into her life. The family would also like to thank Masil's daughter-in-law, Jenny, who lovingly and with great devotion cared for her as though Masil were her mother. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com.
