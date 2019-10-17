Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mason George Landwehr. View Sign Service Information Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette 1011 Bertrand Drive Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-235-9449 Send Flowers Obituary

Memorial Services will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, October 19, 2019 for Mason George Landwehr, 26, who passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019. Mr. Landwehr, a resident of Lafayette, was the son of Kyle Landwehr and the former Patricia Hebert. Mason grew up in Sugarland, TX, attended Clements High School in Texas, and then graduated from Lafayette Charter High School. He was passionate about music from the 3rd grade until his untimely passing. Mason was extremely talented at the electric guitar and had a beautiful voice he rarely let the public hear. His music career allowed him to travel from Brownsville, TX to New Orleans, LA, and make a host of friends along the way. He will be particularly missed by all his band mates and extended family. Mason's culinary exploits began at his grandfather's hunting club in Gueydan; these skills were then used often to make a gravy out of anything! He is survived by his father, Kyle Landwehr and Blair Hill; siblings, Hannah and Caleb Campbell; aunt, Amber Hebert; grandparents, Mac and Patricia Landwehr; grandmother, Jennifer David; grandfather, Bennett Hebert; cousin, Lucas Woods; uncle, Craig "Parrain" Landwehr and wife Cheryl; and cousins, Cole and Christopher Landwehr. He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Hebert Landwehr. Honorary Pallbearers will be Lucas Woods, Cole Landwehr, Chris Landwehr, Craig Landwehr, Adam Stepanski, Hunter Leblanc, Brad Graves, Gino Vallecillo, Devin Contreras and the band members of Define & Girra. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

