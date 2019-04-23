Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mathilde Marie Bourque. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Arnaudville 224 Main Street Arnaudville , LA 70512 (337)-754-5725 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at a 2:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Francis Regis Catholic Church in Arnaudville for Mathilde Marie Bourque, age 96, the former Mathilde Marie Stelly, who passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019 at J. Michael Morrow Memorial Nursing Home in Arnaudville. Interment will be in St. Francis Regis Cemetery in Arnaudville. The Rev. Travis Abadie, pastor of St. Francis Regis Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Mrs. Bourque was a native and lifelong resident of Arnaudville. She was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She was a loyal friend to all who knew her and she was loved by all. She was a parishioner of St. Francis Regis Catholic Church where she was known throughout the church parish as a devout Catholic who had an unshakable Faith. Mrs. Bourque was a member of the V.F.W. Ladies Auxiliary and the St. Francis Regis Altar Society. Mathilde was a wonderful cook; her sweet treats were some of the family's favorites. She enjoyed being able to crochet red scarves for the Women's Heart Foundation, participating with various groups in different activities at the nursing home and always enjoyed learning new things … even at the age of 96. The nursing home staff referred to her as the caregiver to many other residents. This kind and gentle woman remained the rock of her family. Her daughters quickly learned that Mawmaw came first to all their grandchildren and all their offspring. Our greatest legacy is her faith in God. Survivors include two daughters, Florine Robin and Linda Arnaud of Arnaudville; one half sister, Josephine Reeves of Bossier City; three sisters-in-law, Ella Mae Fontenot and Muriel Wyble both of Lafayette and Joyce Bourque of Arnaudville; one brother-in-law, LeeRoy Bourque and his wife, Bernice, of Arnaudville; six grandchildren, Ricky Robin and his wife, Jeanne, David Robin and his wife, Monica, Craig Arnaud and his wife, Melinda, Mike Robin and his wife, Myra, Floyd Arnaud and his wife, Brittany, and Jennifer Perez and her husband, Eddie; eighteen great-grandchildren; twelve great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of seventy-one years, Walter Bourque; one son, Floyd A. Bourque; her parents, Clay and Rose Stelly; her biological parents, Armand and May Martin; two sons-in-law, Russell Arnaud and C.J. Robin; one sister, Evelyn Werner; four half-brothers, Armand Martin Jr., Leonce Martin, Hammy Martin and Leon Martin; one half-sister , Armance (Tut); her mother and father-in-law, Antoine Bourque and Regina Bourque; three brothers-in-law, Clement and Leland Bourque and William Werner; and two sisters-in-law, Agnes Marks and Bertha Meche. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Tuesday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Wednesday. The family would like to extend a warm and heartfelt thank you to all of the staff and residents of J. Michael Morrow Nursing Home for their love and support; to Dr. Kirk Elliot and Gabe Robin, NP of Arnaudville for their care; to the entire V.F.W. Ladies Auxiliary who continued to include her as one of their members; to Betty Roy, Mavis Fruge, Janice Robin and the late Michon Lormand Hashman. 