Funeral Services for Matthew Carter, 17, will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 31, 2020 at The Bayou Church 2234 Kaliste Saloom Rd. Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home of Lafayette on Wednesday, January, 29, 2020 starting at 2:00 PM until 9:00 PM. Visitation will resume Thursday, January, 30, 2020 starting at 9:00 AM until 9:00 PM. Interment will follow at St. Anne Catholic Cemetery in Youngsville. A resident of Lafayette, Matthew passed away January 22, 2020. The youngest of four children, he grew up in Lafayette playing his favorite sports, football and soccer. Matthew loved spending time with his numerous friends. There was no such thing as a stranger to Matthew, he had love for everyone he met. Matthew was a wonderful brother and uncle and the most amazing son. He loved his nieces and nephews so much and was known as "the baby hog". Matthew left his mark on everyone he met and while our lives have changed for the worse, the joy and good he brought to our lives will out shine the dark. He is survived by his parents Jerry and Chelline Carter of Lafayette; his brother, Daniel Carter and his wife Coree of Natchitoches; his sister, Nichole Carter and her fiancé Daryl Simon of Lafayette; his brother, Christopher Carter and his partner Hannah Bieber of Lafayette; his godchild, Cody Brenke; his nephews, Cameron Simon, Damien Carter, and Aiden Bieber; his nieces, Charlotte Simon and Leanna Carter; his paternal grandparents, Clifford and Susan Carter; his maternal grandfather, Gary Gibson; his uncles, Marc Gibson and his wife Sam, and Gregory Gibson and his wife Sophia; and his Aunt, Kathi Gibson; and numerous cousin, and extended family members. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Kathryn Gibson; and his nephew, Cade Brenke. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Matthew's honor to 501 St Jude Pl, Memphis TN 38105-9959.

