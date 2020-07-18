Matthew Daniel Lucas, 34, passed away July 15, 2020, at The Carpenter House in Lafayette, LA. Matthew was born July 14, 1986, in Conroe, Texas and was a long-time resident of East Texas. He moved to the Maurice, LA area six years ago. He graduated from Cleveland High School in 2004 and went on to attend college at the University of Louisiana in Lafayette. Matthew recently worked as a medical intake technician for Woodlake Recovery Center in Lafayette. Matthew was active in the AA organization attending meetings weekly. He loved fishing and camping; playing and writing music and he loved to eat! Most of all, Matthew loved spending time with his family and friends. Matthew was outspoken and feisty. He had a way to light up a room with his smile and sense of humor. Matthew is survived by four children, Karmen, Ethan, Hunner and Nevaeh, all of East Texas; parents, Barry Dell and Cindy Lucas of Maurice, LA; brother, Joshua Lucas of Maurice, LA; niece, Kylie Lucas of Maurice, LA; numerous other dear nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts and many friends and his paternal grandmother, Joyce Lucas of Splendora, TX. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Tom and Alma Wills and paternal grandfather, Leo Lucas. The family wishes to thank Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and The Carpenter House and St. Joseph Hospice for the compassionate care given to Matthew and his family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Matthew's name to Woodlake Addiction and Recovery Center, Acadiana Recovery Center by mail at 401 West Vermillion St. Lafayette, LA 70501 or by phone at 337-524-1415. Quote… "Those drug addicts you're judging are not just some junkies and losers who deserve to die. They're actually some good people with good hearts who made some bad decisions as we all do. So if you can't help them, don't hurt them. Pray for them!" Information regarding Matthew's Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date. Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com.
