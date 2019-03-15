Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Matthew Joseph Koss. View Sign

A Memorial Service will be celebrated Monday, March 18, 2019, at 11:00 am in Fountain Memorial Cemetery's Mausoleum in Lafayette for Matthew Joseph Koss, 49, who passed away Wednesday, March 13th at The Carpenter House in Lafayette. A gathering of family and friends will be on Monday, March 18th from 10:30 am until the time of service, in the mausoleum. Inurnment will immediately follow the service. Matthew was born September 18, 1969, in Mansfield, Ohio and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. He graduated from high school and went on to attend the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, obtaining a bachelor degree in business management. Matthew worked for several years as a manager in the restaurant industry at many locations throughout Lafayette. Matthew was an avid golfer and enjoyed shooting games of pool. He listened to music often and devoted much of his time to writing short stories. Most of all, Matthew loved spending time with his family and friends. Matthew is survived by his daughter, Amelia Faith Koss of Sulphur; his mother, Marlene Koss Oser of Lafayette; his sister, Victoria Koss Chouest and her husband, Garon Chouest of Lafayette; two nephews, Joshua T. Koss and William T. Chouest; his godchild and niece, Katelyn E. Chouest and numerous dear friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas A. Koss and his brother, Timothy T. Koss.

