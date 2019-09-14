Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Matthew Paul Angelle. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Opelousas 4708 I-49 Frontage Rd. Opelousas , LA 70570 (337)-407-1907 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at a 1:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Leonville for Matthew Paul Angelle, age 37, who passed away Friday, September 13, 2019 at his home in Lafayette. His family takes comfort in knowing that after struggling with addiction, he is now at peace. Interment will be in St. Leo the Great Cemetery in Leonville. The Rev. Darren Eldridge, pastor of St. Leo The Great Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Readers will be P.J. Gary and Wayne Reiners. Giftbearers will be Joshua Stelly and Jacob Benoit. Musical selections will be provided by Charlotte Jagneaux, accompanied by Phyllis Simar on the organ. The songs will be Amazing Grace, One Bread, One Body, Isaiah 49, On Eagle's Wings, and Always A Child. Matthew was a native of Leonville and a resident of Lafayette, where he was a parishioner of The Bayou Church. He graduated from high school with honors and excelled athletically and academically. He was a charismatic person who never met a stranger and had a fun loving nature. Having been gifted with intelligence, Matthew could figure anything out. He was previously employed with Rain Corbin, Core Lab and Halliburton as a Lab Tech. Matthew loved fishing and Bar-B-Queing. He had a kind heart and gentle soul. Survivors include his parents, Jules Marc Angelle and the former, Kaye Marie Stelly, both natives of Leonville; his companion of five years, Samantha Kaufman of Lafayette; his dogs, Patches and Lucky; one sister, Rachel Benoit and her husband, Erik, of Lewisburg, LA; one godchild, Jacob Benoit; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by one uncle, Doria Angelle; his paternal grandparents, Joseph Alfred Angelle and Margie Speyer Angelle; and maternal grandparents, Percy John Stelly and Ethel Willingham Stelly. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Matt and Crystal Gullit for their love and support during Matthew's life. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home of Opelousas, 4708 I-49 North Service Road, (337) 407-1907, is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Sept. 14 to Sept. 17, 2019

