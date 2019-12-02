Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Matthew Todd Kelly. View Sign Service Information Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-981-7098 Send Flowers Obituary

A Graveside Service will be celebrated Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at 11:00 am in Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette for Matthew Kelly, 52, who passed away Tuesday, November 26th at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge. Matthew Todd Kelly was born February 27, 1967 in Rapid City, South Dakota but was a long time resident of Acadiana. He graduated from Columbine High School in 1985 and went on to study at the University of Colorado in Fort Collins. Matt was a proud veteran and served in the Army National Guard in Colorado and Louisiana. He loved playing and watching both baseball and basketball and was an avid card collector. Matt is survived by his former wife, Kristy Broussard Kelly; his son, Patrick Dean; his daughter, Kaylynn Marie of Lafayette, LA; his father, Patrick Jerry Kelly and his wife, Linda Marie of Savage, Minnesota; three brothers, Christopher Kelly and his wife, Kaju of Eagan, MN, Tim Kelly and his wife, Tammy of Lafayette, LA and Tony Boik and his wife, Stephanie of Fort Thomas, KY and a sister, Tracy Jasken and her husband, Jon of Shakopee, MN. Matt leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews in both Minnesota and Louisiana to whom he enjoyed telling bad "knock, knock" jokes. Matt was preceded in death by his mother, Linda "Skipper" Gray of Lafayette, LA; his maternal grandparents, Kay and Glen "Buddy" Gray and his paternal grandparents, Mildred and Patrick Kelly. The family wishes to thank the staff of Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge for the compassionate care given to Matthew and his family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Matthew's name to St. Michael's Center for Veterans, 425 St. John Street, Lafayette, LA. "Without the organ donor, there is no story, no hope, no transplant. But when there is an organ donor, life springs from death, sorrow turns to hope, and a terrible loss becomes a gift." On Thanksgiving Day, Matthew Kelly brought hope to three families through organ donation! Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at A Graveside Service will be celebrated Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at 11:00 am in Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette for Matthew Kelly, 52, who passed away Tuesday, November 26th at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge. Matthew Todd Kelly was born February 27, 1967 in Rapid City, South Dakota but was a long time resident of Acadiana. He graduated from Columbine High School in 1985 and went on to study at the University of Colorado in Fort Collins. Matt was a proud veteran and served in the Army National Guard in Colorado and Louisiana. He loved playing and watching both baseball and basketball and was an avid card collector. Matt is survived by his former wife, Kristy Broussard Kelly; his son, Patrick Dean; his daughter, Kaylynn Marie of Lafayette, LA; his father, Patrick Jerry Kelly and his wife, Linda Marie of Savage, Minnesota; three brothers, Christopher Kelly and his wife, Kaju of Eagan, MN, Tim Kelly and his wife, Tammy of Lafayette, LA and Tony Boik and his wife, Stephanie of Fort Thomas, KY and a sister, Tracy Jasken and her husband, Jon of Shakopee, MN. Matt leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews in both Minnesota and Louisiana to whom he enjoyed telling bad "knock, knock" jokes. Matt was preceded in death by his mother, Linda "Skipper" Gray of Lafayette, LA; his maternal grandparents, Kay and Glen "Buddy" Gray and his paternal grandparents, Mildred and Patrick Kelly. The family wishes to thank the staff of Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge for the compassionate care given to Matthew and his family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Matthew's name to St. Michael's Center for Veterans, 425 St. John Street, Lafayette, LA. "Without the organ donor, there is no story, no hope, no transplant. But when there is an organ donor, life springs from death, sorrow turns to hope, and a terrible loss becomes a gift." On Thanksgiving Day, Matthew Kelly brought hope to three families through organ donation! Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com. Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora Street, 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close